Daas Dev release pushed by a week to 27 April; producers cite packed theatre schedules as reason

Mumbai: The release of Daas Dev has been pushed by a week and the Sudhir Mishra-directed film will now arrive in theatres on 27 April.

Starring Rahul Bhat, Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari, the film is a modern-day retelling of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel Devdas.

It was earlier slated to release on 20 April.

The news of the date shuffle was announced on the film's Twitter page. A statement by banner, Saptarishi Cinevision Production, read that the team "voluntarily pushed/extended" the release date of the film to 27 April to avoid clashes with films opening this week.

Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's first India-set film Beyond the Clouds, Abhay Deol-Patralekhaa-starrer Nanu Ki Janu and Rampage, featuring Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, are among the films set to release this Friday.

"With around four Bollywood films and few regional films releasing on 20 April, the makers felt that they required a cleaner window to reach out to the audience. Keeping this in mind producers and the distribution team took a strategic call to push the film's release by a week," the statement read.

"I trust my release partners-presenter and distributor. I believe they are doing a fabulous job backend. We have a clutter free date now and every producer makes a film with this anticipation of a dream run, so have I," producer Sanjeev Kumar said in the release.

Set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh, Daas Dev is a film about power, love and addiction. It will explore the reverse journey of Devdas — from a servant (das) to a god (dev). This film has been presented by Storm Pictures and distributed by Shringar film.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 18:02 PM