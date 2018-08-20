Crazy Rich Asians' Kevin Jeong and Rocky's Carl Weather join cast of Magnum PI reboot

Actors Ken Jeong and Carl Weathers have joined the cast of Magnum PI reboot. The CBS had recently ordered a pilot of the revival, which will be developed by Hawaii Five-O writers Peter Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim.

The reboot will feature actor Jay Hernandez (previously seen in Suicide Squad) as Thomas Magnum, an ex-Navy SEAL who upon returning home from Afghanistan, decides to use his military skills to become a private investigator, writes Variety. The character was played by Tom Selleck in the original 1980s series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jeong, 49, best known as Mr Chow from The Hangover films and was more recently in Constance Wu starrer Crazy Rich Asians, will appear as Lee Ji-Won, an old-school private investigator who is one of Magnum's regular poker buddies.

Weathers, who is best known for playing Apollo Creed in Sylvester Stallone's Rocky films, will be portraying Dan, an old-school Marine who is struggling to make ends meet as an honest fisherman.

The series will be executive produced by Blacklist producers John Davis and John Fox via their David Entertainment banner. EW writes that producer Lenkov is also planning a cross-over episode between this show and Hawaii Five-O reboot.

Magnum PI is set to premiere on 24 September.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

