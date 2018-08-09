Crazy Rich Asians review round-up: Constance Wu-Henry Golding film proves the 'rom-com ain’t dead yet'

Crazy Rich Asians, the first Hollywood movie in 25 years with an all-Asian cast, has been hailed by critics for 'reinventing' the romantic comedy genre.

(Also read — Constance Wu opens up on why Crazy Rich Asians is a 'historic' film for people of Asian descent)

Directed by John M Chu, the film about an Asian-American New Yorker who goes to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s wealthy and tradition-bound family of Chinese descent is based on the 2013 best-selling book of the same name by Kevin Kwan. It stars established actresses like Michelle Yeoh, from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Constance Wu from US television comedy Fresh Off the Boat along with newer faces like New York rapper and actress Awkwafina and Henry Golding, who was raised in Britain.

The last Hollywood studio film featuring a large Asian cast was The Joy Luck Club in 1993.

And so far, the film has received glowing reviews.

Slate's Inkoo Kang said: "Emotionally layered, culturally specific, and frequently hilarious, Crazy Rich Asians is a transportive delight."

The Hollywood Reporter called it "a thoroughly captivating exploration of the rarefied question of whether true love can conquer head-spinning wealth."

Variety said director Jon M Chu has crafted a broadly appealing charmer in which practically anyone can identify with Wu’s character as she’s whisked into this elite milieu.

New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski proclaimed: "The rom-com ain’t dead yet. Crazy Rich Asians is a defibrillator for a genre that flatlined ages ago."

Time Out's Danny Yu said, "it’s a reinvented romantic comedy, sassy and fun, that doesn’t necessarily rely on obvious tropes and is worth the wait.

Refinery29's Anne Cohen said: "Hollywood stories about the immigrant experience so often focus on poverty, and the struggle to build up the American dream from nothing (usually with the help of a well-meaning white character). But there’s no pity here, only aspiration, and it’s a refreshing perspective."

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 18:38 PM