Coronavirus outbreak: A complete list of cancelled film festivals, music concerts, postponed movie shoots and releases

The coronavirus pandemic is taking a huge toll on the entertainment industry. Across the world, film festivals have been stalled, music concerts postponed, cinema halls have been shut and movie releases are being pushed indefinitely. Hence, as uncertainty of rescheduling looms large over the industry, here is a comprehensive list of all the cancelled events across entertainment world.

Production halts, cancelled shoots

In the wake of social distancing, streaming giant Netflix as a distributor and a producer of its original live-action shows will now have their production schedules disrupted as a result of the outbreak making it dangerous for crews and gatherings of people to be out together.

For Netflix, this means a delay for Stranger Things season 4 as well as for the Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot-starring thriller Red Notice. Production on Lucifer has also come to a halt; as one of the show’s producers, Warner Bros, has also stopped production in the wake of the outbreak.

Production on the latest season of teen drama Riverdale has been suspended after a member from the production team came in contact with a person tested positive for COVID-19. “The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended," producer Warner Bros TV told Deadline in a statement.

Disney, too, has halted production on all live-action films, including on remakes of The Little Mermaid, Home Alone as well as on Peter Pan & Wendy, Shrunk, Cruella and The Last Duel.

The fourth season of acclaimed dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale is shutting down production over health concerns. Series lead Elisabeth Moss on Sunday took to Instagram to share the news. "This show is my life and this cast and crew is my family. Nothing is more important than making sure they and everyone around them is safe. I hope you'll join us in that effort," she said.

Superhero film Samaritan, featuring Sylvester Stallone, is halting production for at least two weeks in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Deadline, MGM Studios announced that the cast and crew will be going on a break from Monday. The production was underway in Atlanta, Georgia.

Early last week, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for COVID-19. The couple are currently in isolation and recovering in Australia, where Hanks was shooting for an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.

On 16 March, Ukrainian-born actor-model Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor, best known for starring in 2008's James Bond film Quantum of Solace and 2013's sci-fi movie Oblivion, took to Instagram on Sunday to share her diagnosis. Kurylenko, 40, said she had been ill for "almost a week".

All filmmaking and production bodies in India have unanimously decided to stop filming for all kinds of entertainment formats temporarily. To contain the spread of novel coronavirus, film bodies in India including Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) and Producers Guild of India on Sunday decided to put shootings of films, TV shows and web series on hold from 19 to 31 March.

Postponed releases

With theatres in parts of the country under lockdown, shootings stalled and promotional events and interviews on hold due to the spread of coronavirus, the television and film industry across India has taken a hit. A majority of big budget releases were postponed following the announcement of shutdown.

Bollywood

NAME INITIAL RELEASE DATE Sooryavanshi 24 March Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar 20 March Sir 20 March

Hollywood

NAME INITIAL RELEASE DATE NEW RELEASE DATE A Quiet Place: Part II 15 May Yet to be announced Mulan 27 March Yet to be announced Fast & Furious 9 22 May 2 April The New Mutants & Antlers Postponed Yet to be announced James Bond: No Time To Die 12 November Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 20 March 7 August

Indian Events

Following the Telangana government’s decision to close down the cinema theatres till March 21 to avoid public gatherings as a precautionary measure to prevent the COVID-19 spread, Megastar Chiranjeevi called off his ongoing shooting of Acharya movie for 10-15 days, reports Indian Express.

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey has called off its shooting in Chandigarh last week. Anshuman Jha, who featured in Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhoka, will make his directorial debut with the black comedy-thriller, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. The UK schedule was scheduled to begin from 16-21 March. However, the actor confirmed to Mirror the shoot will now take place when his cast, including Parambrata Chatterjee, Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, and Tannishtha Chatterjee, can allot their dates together again.

As per government directives, PVR issued a statement that it has shut down theatres in the Indian states of Kerala and Delhi, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir till 31 March. Similarly, in a drastic step to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government ordered closure of cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and malls in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur cities from Friday midnight.

Meanwhile, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Sunday morning requesting his fans not to gather outside the gate of his bungalow Jalsa for their weekly meet and suggested them to stay safe.

EVENT INITIAL SCHEDULE DATES IIFA Awards 2020 27 to 29 March Salman Khan US and Canada tour 3 to 12 April Critics Choice Film Awards 14-Mar Biswa Kalyan Rath UK tour postponed MAMI Year round programme postponed

International Events

A number of public events are being cancelled as the UK, the US and countries around the world attempt to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. Live Nation and AEG pulled entire tours from across the globe, including Billie Eilish and Celine Dion.

EVENT INITIAL SCHEDULE DATES South by Southwest 2020 13 to 22 March Tribeca Film Festival 15 to 26 April Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 22-Mar Tomorrowland Music Festival 14 March to 21 March Céline Dion Courage World Tour 24 March to 27 April Billie Eilish 'Where Do We Go?' tour March North America tour dates Miley Cyrus Australia Bushfire relief tour Mariah Carey Hawai concert Postponed until November Green Day Asia tour Cancelled shows in South Asian countries Coachella Music festival 10 to 12 and 17 to 19 April in Indio, California. Stagecoach

BTS Map of the Soul Cancelled a series of their South Korean dates for the Map of the Soul: 7

