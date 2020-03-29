Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Any donation to PM-CARES fund to qualify as CSR expenditure, says corporate affairs ministry

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronovirus in India Latest Updates Any donation to PM-CARES fund to qualify as CSR expenditure: Corporate affairs ministry The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Saturday said any contribution made to PM-CARES emergency situation relief fund shall qualify as CSR expenditure under the Companies Act 2013. The press release further stated that contribution to any fund set up by the Centre for socio-economic development and relief qualifies as CSR fund. CSR Funds can now donate to PM CARES Fund. Ministry of Corporate Affairs notifies details. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 29, 2020

Coronovirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Five COVID-19 patients in Pimpri-Chinchwad test negative in repeat samples Five more COVID-19 patients from twin cities of Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune are set to be discharged from hospital after they tested negative twice in latest tests, an official said. Three patients, who tested negative for the virus twice after 14-day isolation, were discharged in Pimpri- Chinchwad on Friday. "The repeat samples of five more COVID-19 patients have tested negative and they will be discharged from the hospital," an official from local municipal corporation''s health department said. There are 36 confirmed cases reported from Pune while, Pimpri-Chinchwad has so far recorded 12 cases. 5 #COVID19 patients from Pune have tested negative in repeat samples and will be discharged today: Shravan Hardikar, Municipal Commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation



36 positive cases have been reported from Pune till now of which 10 have already been discharged — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

Coronovirus Outbreak Latest Updates Top WHO official skips question, cuts interview short when journalist asks about Taiwan World Health Organization (WHO) Assistant Director-General Bruce Aylward avoided answering questions about Taiwan Saturday by pretending not to catch the question a Hong Kong reporter asked repeatedly about Taiwan’s status on WHO membership. "Will the WHO reconsider Taiwan’s membership?" asked Yvonne Tong. Her question was met with an awkward silence prompting a "hello?" from the interviewer. "I'm sorry, I couldn’t hear your question, Yvonne," said Aylward. "Let me repeat the question," Yvonne replied. "No, that’s okay. Let’s move on to another one then," said Aylward. When Yvonne refused, Aylward ended the interview and logged off. After reconnecting, Yvonne asked about Taiwan again, and Aylward declined to discuss the topic. "We’ve already talked about China, and you know, when you look across all the different areas of China, they’ve actually all done quite a good job, so with that, I’d like to thank you very much for inviting us to participate and good luck as you go forward with the battle in Hong Kong." ‼️WOW‼️ Bruce Aylward/@WHO did an interview with HK's @rthk_news & when asked about #Taiwan he pretended not to hear the question. The journalist asks again & he hangs up!



She calls back & he said "Well, we've already talked about China."



ENJOY+SHARE THE MADNESS! #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/jgpHRVHjNX — 😷Hong Kong World City 🖐🏻☔️ (@HKWORLDCITY) March 28, 2020

Coronovirus in Delhi Latest Updates 39-yr-old Delhi migrant labourer, dies after walking 200 km home to Agra A 39-year-old migrant labourer who set off on foot from Delhi to his hometown in Madhya Pradesh due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown collapsed after walking around 200 km, The Times of India reported on Saturday. Like thousands of other migrant workers who have been left jobless with no transportation available to reach home, the victim had started walking to Morena in Madhya Pradesh, 300 km away, early on Thursday. He had two companions during the journey. He reportedly began experiencing chest pain in Agra district and collapsed on the highway.

Coronovirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates 28-day paid leave for COVID-19 patients; factory, shop workers to get daily wage for lockdown period: Noida admin Any worker or employee infected with coronavirus and in isolation for treatment will get 28 days of paid leave from their employer across Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered. In an order passed late on Saturday night, the administration also said that shops, industries and factories closed because of the lockdown will have to give daily wage along with leave to their workers and labourers during the closure period. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh said the Uttar Pradesh government has already declared the pandemic as a "disaster" and the lockdown has been called with an objective to contain the virus from spreading. "Workers and employees who are infected with COVID-19 and kept in isolation for treatment will get 28 days' paid leave. This will be done only when such patients produce a certificate of treatment to their employers upon being discharged as healthy," Singh said.

Coronovirus in Canada Latest Updates Canadian PM's wife recovers from COVID-19 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife said Saturday that she has recovered from being ill from COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus. "I am feeling so much better," Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said in a statement on social media. She said she received the clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health. Trudeau's office announced on 12 March 12 that she had tested positive after she fell ill upon returning from a trip to London. The prime minister and his family have been in self isolation at home since then. He and their three children didn't show symptoms.

Coronovirus in United States Latest Updates Trump says New York quarantine 'will not be necessary' New York, New Jersey and Connecticut could soon be placed under a "strong travel advisory" just as the United States topped 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday. President Donald Trump said a quarantine will not be necessary in those states but he's asked the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a "strong travel advisory." The CDC is expected to issue guidelines on the advisory Saturday night, Trump said. ....Federal Government. A quarantine will not be necessary. Full details will be released by CDC tonight. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Coronovirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates Family of five test positive in Meerut An individual who along with his four family members returned from Maharashtra's Amravati to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ANI reported. All four members have also contracted the disease. A person who had come back from Maharashtra's Amravati and four other members of his family have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Meerut. More details awaited. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 29, 2020

Coronovirus in North Korea Latest Updates North Korea fires ballistic missiles into sea as world battles COVID-19 threat North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the ocean off its east coast on Sunday, the latest in an unprecedented flurry of launches that South Korea decried as "inappropriate" amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Two "short-range projectiles" were launched from the coastal Wonsan area, and flew 230 kilometres (143 miles) at a maximum altitude of 30 kilometres (19 miles), South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported. "In a situation where the entire world is experiencing difficulties due to COVID-19, this kind of military act by North Korea is very inappropriate and we call for an immediate halt," South Korea’s JCS said in a statement, according to Yonhap news agency.

Coronovirus in Africa Latest Updates Africa registers 2,650 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths: WHO chief Coronavirus has now spread to dozens of countries in Africa, with 2,650 infected and 49 dead, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday. The WHO stands ready to support all countries in the fight against the virus, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said on Twitter. "Countries with weaker health systems must act aggressively to contain spread among early cases and prevent community transmission," he said.

Coronovirus in United States Latest Updates Donald Trump 'considering' to impose quarantine in New York US President Donald Trump has said he is considering imposing a quarantine on New York state or other developing "hot spots" of the novel coronavirus in a bid to curb its spread. "We'd like to see [it] quarantined because it's a hotspot," he told reporters. "I'm thinking about that." He spoke as confirmed cases in the state increased to more than 52,000, about half of the total in the US. But New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the idea was "preposterous", "anti-American" and a "declaration of war". Cuomo said the state had already implemented "quarantine" measures, such as banning major gatherings and ordering people to remain at home, but that he would oppose any "lockdown" efforts.

Coronovirus in United States Latest Updates Illinois infant among COVID-19 deaths, marks first in US An infant has died from the novel coronavirus, officials in the state of Illinois said on Saturday, marking an extremely rare case of juvenile death in the global pandemic. At a news conference, Governor JB Pritzker said "an infant" was among the fatalities linked to the new coronavirus over the previous 24 hours. The state Department of Public Health said the child who died in Chicago was younger than one year old and had tested positive for COVID-19. "There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant," the department's director Ngozi Ezike said in a statement.

Coronovirus in India Latest Updates 21 COVID-19 deaths reported so far: Health Ministry According to the health ministry, the total number of deaths reported due to the novel coronavirus has climbed to 21 on Saturday. Of the total tally of 918, there are 819 active cases, while 79 have been cured or discharged. Deaths have so far been reported from Maharashtra (5), Gujarat (3), Karnataka (2), Madhya Pradesh (2) and one each from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. However, later on Saturday, Telangana reported its first death, while one more person died in Delhi, PTI reported, which takes the nationwide tally to 21.

Coronovirus in India Latest Updates Centre asks States, UTs to use SDRF to provide food, shelter to migrant workers Taking cognizance of the situation, the Centre also asked the state governments and Union Territory administrations to utilise Rs 29,000 crore in their respective State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF) for providing food and shelter to migrant workers. Resources were also being mobilised from private medical establishments, and armed forces to extend relief to the needy.

Coronovirus in India Latest Updates Confirmed COVID-19 cases at 918 The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 918 on Saturday as the country recorded 194 new cases, the highest jump the country ever recorded in a day. And even as the government ramped up efforts to implement the lockdown and enforce social distancing among citizens, a stampede-like situation prevailed at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border as hundreds of migrant workers thronged the bus station to get seats on the limited number of buses the Uttar Pradesh administration operated to ferry them back home.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special contributory fund against the virus to gather financial resources, needed to deal with the pandemic.

Indian Railways manufactured a prototype of an isolation ward for treating coronavirus patients by converting non-air-conditioned train coaches into quarantine wards. The armed forces are keeping ready 28 service hospitals to provide treatment to COVID-19 patients apart from five hospitals that are carrying laboratory tests for the infection.

Cases rise past 900, 21 reported dead

According to the health ministry's data (last updated at 5.45 pm on Saturday), the total tally in India was 918, which included 819 active cases, 79 cured or discharged, 19 deaths and one migrated patient.

Deaths have so far been reported from Maharashtra (5), Gujarat (3), Karnataka (2), Madhya Pradesh (2) and one each from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

However, later in the day, Telangana reported its first death, while one more person died in Delhi, PTI reported, which takes the nationwide tally to 21.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 180 (including three foreign nationals), followed by Kerala at 176, including eight foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.

In Telangana, the number of cases has gone up to 56, including 10 foreigners while Karnataka has reported 55 cases till now.

The number of cases in Rajasthan has climbed to 54, including two foreigners.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 55 cases, including a foreigner while in Gujarat, it has gone up to 45, including one foreign national.

In Tamil Nadu, 40 people, including six foreigners, have tested positive, while the number of positive cases in Delhi has gone up to 39, including a foreigner.

Punjab has reported 38 cases, while 33 COVID-19 cases have so far been detected in Haryana, including 14 foreigners.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 30 cases, Jammu and Kashmir 20, West Bengal 15, Andhra Pradesh 14 and Ladakh has reported 13 COVID-19 cases.

Bihar has nine cases, Chandigarh eight and Chhattisgarh has reported six cases so far.

Uttarakhand has five cases, including a foreigner. Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have reported three cases each. Six cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Goa has reported three coronavirus cases.

Puducherry, Mizoram, and Manipur have reported one case each.

Meanwhile, 13 people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 33. Of these, 24 cases have been reported from Valley while nine are from the Jammu region.

This is the highest number of positive cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on a single day.

No community transmission yet, maintains health ministry

Even as the number of confirmed cases crossed 900 on Saturday, health officials rejected the suggestions that there may be a possibility of community transmission.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the rise in cases is not significant to indicate that the virus is spreading rapidly.

"Till the time we see a significant number of cases to indicate community transmission, let us not over-interpret things," said Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at ICMR.

Raman has been maintaining that there is "no solid evidence" of community transmission so far.

At a press briefing on the current coronavirus situation in India, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Lav Agarwal said the government is working with states on health infrastructure preparedness and the focus is having dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and blocks in every states and arrangements are being made to ramp up isolation and ICU beds and other required logistics.

Seventeen states have so far started work on this, he said, adding doctors and nurses are being provided online training from AIIMS, New Delhi on the management of COVID-19 patients.

A 24x7 national teleconsultation Centre at AIIMS has also been launched through which doctors in other hospitals and medical colleges will be provided clinical guidance.

Officials said 111 government laboratories are currently functional across the country and with the private sector being roped in, it has been increased.

"As of now, we are utilising only 30 percent of our capacity. More than 5 lakh probes that were imported from the USA have arrived, which means we can test an additional 5 lakh people. More so, labs still have reagents to test more than one lakh patients," Gangakhedkar said.

States were also ramping up facilities and ordering more equipment especially ventilators. Government, government-aided and private medical colleges have been asked to reserve beds in all districts.

Adequate stocks of masks and personal protective equipment were being maintained, officials said.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said aircraft are crisscrossing the Indian airspace to ensure that the COVID-19 testing kits of the ICMR reach their destinations on time. The Indian Navy too deployed its aircraft to help the Goa government transport 60 samples to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing, an official said on Saturday.

Private hospitals like Apollo and Max were forming teams and dedicated wards to deal with any possible surge in cases.

Hundreds of migrant workers scramble for few buses

However, the scene was not so reassuring in the National Capital Region as hundreds of migrant workers from Delhi, Haryana and even Punjab reached Anand Vihar, Ghazipur and Ghaziabad's Lal Kuan area after taking arduous treks of many kilometres on foot to take buses to their respective native places.

The people, in hordes, far outnumbered the seats on the buses, resulting in many of them travelling on rooftops after every inch inside was crammed with passengers and their luggage.

Social distancing norms seemed to have been discarded as they squeezed into the buses. Some wore face masks but most had handkerchiefs tied over their nose and mouths to protect them from the infection.

The imposition of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown has left migrant workers with no means to earn a living, forcing them to undertake long journeys on foot to their far-flung homes in the absence of any means of transport.

Delhi, as well as industrial towns in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab, employ thousands of workers from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is plying 200 special buses to provide transport facilities to people stuck at various places in the border areas with Delhi.

"On the directions of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the UPSRTC is deploying buses to provide transport facilities to people stuck at various points at border districts of Delhi. The buses have started reaching Noida and Ghaziabad. Around 200 buses will depart every 2 hours from 8 am onwards," read a letter written by the Managing Director (MD) UPSRTC, Raj Shekhar, to the administration.

The letter stated that the task of ferrying passengers to their destinations in UP will continue till 29 March.

Modi announces PM-CARES Fund for COVID-19

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of the "Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund" where people can contribute and help in the government's fight against coronavirus.

Asserting that the fund will go a long way in creating a healthier India, Modi on Twitter said, "people from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19" and has been constituted respecting that spirit.

"It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead," he said.

A statement posted on his official website said while the prime minister is the chairman of the new public charitable trust, its members include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday also said 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers, including community health workers, will get Rs 50 lakh insurance cover under a national scheme for them.

They will be covered under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19, which was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 26 March.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2020 09:51:18 IST

