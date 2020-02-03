Black Widow new promo sees Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff visit her dark past before Avengers

Marvel has debuted yet another action-packed promo of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow during the Super Bowl weekend on Sunday.

While the details on the plot remain scarce on the next Marvel movie, directed by Cate Shortland, but new footage teases Natasha Romanoff’s life before she was an Avenger.

“You don’t know everything about me,” Johansson’s Black Widow says in the 30-second clip. “The Avengers weren’t my first family.” While diving into the back story of Black Widow, Marvel will introduce her family figures, including Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff and David Harbour as the Red Guardian.

Check out the new promo here

“You don’t know everything about me.” Watch the Big Game spot for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow, in theaters May 1. pic.twitter.com/cFJWIDeGiu — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2020

Speaking about the family aspect of Black Widow, Johansson had earlier said in interview with Vanity Fair, "It’s a film about self-forgiveness, and it’s a film about family. I think in life, we sort of come of age many times, and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase, and then you move sort of beyond it, and I think in the Black Widow standalone film, I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side, and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person."

Black Widow is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie after Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the first one from MCU's Phase 4. The other film project to come out this year will be The Eternals, MCU's next spectacle property.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2020 12:44:01 IST