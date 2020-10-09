Coolie No. 1, Durgavati, Chhalaang among films to release directly on Amazon Prime Video India

Amazon Prime Video India has announced a new slate of seven movies that will bypass theatrical release to premiere directly on the streaming service through October to December.

The line-up features titles including Coolie No 1, Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha's Chhalaang, Bhumi Pednekar's Durgavati, Tamil film Maara, starring R Madhavan, Zakariya Mohammed’s Halal Love Story and Suriya's Soorarai Pottru.

Here is the full list of films coming to Amazon Prime Video India (in chronological order)

Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja - 29 October

Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja is an upcoming Kannada family entertainer directed by Karthik Saragur. The movie stars Aravind Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, Achyuth Kumar, and Aadya in lead roles

Chhalaang - 13 November

Chhalaang is an inspirational social comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha, and directed by Hansal Mehta. It is presented by Bhushan Kumar, and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. It will release during Diwali, four days after Akshay Kumar's horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb drops on Disney+ Hotstar.

Manne Number 13 - 19 November

Manne Number 13 is an upcoming Kannada horror thriller directed by Vivy Kathiresan. Produced by Krishna Chaitanya’s Sri Swarnalatha Productions, the film stars Varsha Bollamma, Aiswarya Gowda, Praveen Prem, Chetan Gandharva, Ramana, and Sanjeiv.

Middle Class Melodies - 20 November

Starring Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma, Middle Class Melodies is a whimsical tale depicting the congenial lives of the middle class in the village, where a young man dreams of owning a hotel in a town. The film is directed by Vinod Anantoju.

Durgavati - 11 December

Directed by Ashok and starring Bhumi Pednekar as the lead, Durgavati narrates the story of an innocent government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. The film is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, and is an Abundantia Entertainment production.

Maara - 17 December

Maara is a Tamil film directed by Dhilip Kumar, and produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films. The film stars Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.

Coolie No 1 - 25 December

Coolie No 1 is an adaptation of the original of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. Directed by David Dhawan, the new film stars Varun, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav among others. It will release on Christmas.

Besides these seven titles across three languages, there are two more films that will premiere this month on Amazon Prime Video India, as announced earlier.

Halal Love Story - 15 October

Halal Love Story is an upcoming Malayalam comedy film, directed by Zakariya Mohammed, and stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Sharaf U Dheen, Grace Antony, and Soubin Shahir in lead roles, along with Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Soorarai Pottru - 30 October

Soorarai Pottru is an upcoming Tamil action drama directed by Sudha Kongara, and starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, and Mohan Babu in the lead. The film is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and co-Produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. This film is a fictionalised version of the book Simply Fly, written on the life of Air Deccan founder Capt GR Gopinath.