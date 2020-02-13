You are here:

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha's Hansal Mehta family drama Chhalaang to now release on 12 June

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha-starrer film Chhalaang will now release on 12 June. The film, initially titled Turram Khan, was supposed to hit theatres on 31 January. This is the second time the release date has been pushed. Chhalaang was initially scheduled to release on 3 January, before being pushed to the end of January.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media, which was also reshared by Rao.

The film marks the reunion of the director-actor duo of Hansal Mehta and Rao, who have previously collaborated critically acclaimed films like Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh, and Omerta. Rajkummar and Nushrat, on the other hand, earlier featured together in Dibakar Banerjee's 2010 anthology drama Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

Apart from Rajkummar and Nushrat, Chhalaang also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a key part.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, Chhalaang is a social comedy based in a small town in Haryana.

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming projects include Roohi Afza, a horror-comedy produced by Dinesh Vijan. Roohi Afza also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Nushrat was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl. She will also play the female lead in the romantic drama Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal.

