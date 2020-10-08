The 355, Sudani from Nigeria director's Halal Love Story, Mel Gibson's Fatman: Trailers this week

The 355 cast lineup includes names such as Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Fan Bingbing and Penelope Cruz.

This week, the trailers of quite a few interesting projects have been unveiled, from the star-studded spy thriller The 355, Sudani from Nigeria director's latest movie Halal Love Story to Mel Gibson-starrer black comedy Fatman.

Check out the latest crop of trailers here:

The 355

The trailer of The 355, starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Fan Bingbing, Penelope Cruz and Diane Kruger, among others, has been unveiled. The film revolves around a group of spies from international agencies around the world.

"These women must bond together, overcoming their suspicions and conflicts, to use all their talents and training to stop an event from occurring that could thrust our teetering world into chaos. Along the way, these strangers and enemies become comrades and friends, and a new faction is formed code-named '355' (a name they adopt from the first female spy in the American Revolution)," the plot synopsis reads.

The espionage thriller, directed by Simon Kinberg, will release in the US on 15 January, 2021. However, it's release date in India is yet to be revealed.

Halal Love Story

Halal Love Story is the newest film by Sudani from Nigeria writer-director Zakariya Mohammed and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on 15 October.

Featuring Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Soubin Shahir, Sharafudheen, and Grace Antony in the lead, Halal Love Story focuses on “a group of passionate filmmakers who come together to create a film that follows religious guidelines in every phase of the filmmaking and the resulting chaos and confusion.”

Fatman

Fatman is about a rowdy Santa Claus who is fighting his business decline when he is forced to forge a partnership with the US military. In the meanwhile, a neglected and precocious 12-year-old hires a dangerous hitman to kill Santa after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking.

The trailer, which released recently, sees Mel Gibson play the part of a disgruntled Santa Claus.

The film is slated to release in select US theatres ON 17 November.