Explained: How Artificial Intelligence can be a part of filmmaking according to Citadel maker Joe Russo
Artificial Intelligence is a technology that is here to stay. And very soon, it could become a part and very much a process of filmmaking. This is what filmmaker Joe Russo says and believes, who’s also coming up very soon with Amazon Prime Video’s much-anticipated show Citadel.
Joe Russo on the AI technology
He recently said, “Hey, I want a movie starring my photoreal avatar and Marilyn Monroe’s photoreal avatar. I want it to be a rom-com because I’ve had a rough day. It mimics your voice, and suddenly now you have a rom-com starring you that’s 90 minutes long. So you can curate your story specifically to you.”
Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard’s take on AI
“The TVs that Samsung and a lot of companies are making now, they already have enough processing power just in the TV itself where we’re just not very far off, where you could render anything in real-time,” said Mustard.
Future possibilities
Russo said, “The value of it is the democratization of storytelling. That’s incredibly valuable. That means that anyone in this room could tell a story, or make a game at scale, with the help of a photoreal engine or an engine and AI tools. That, I think, is what excites me about it most.”
