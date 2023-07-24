Maverick filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s latest offering Oppenheimer, which is based on the life of the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (who is known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’), has turned out to be a box office smasher in India.

The Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh starrer has garnered rave reviews among the cinegoers and film experts. Apart from turning a box office winner, it has also created some benchmarks at the ticket windows.

Biggest Hollywood opener of the year

With the opening day collections of Rs 14.50 crore, Oppenheimer surpassed Mission: Impossible – Death Reckoning Part 1 ( Rs 12.27 crore) and Fast X (Rs 11.90 crore) to become the biggest Hollywood opener of 2023.

Highest weekend grosser of 2023

Apart from emerging as the biggest opener, it has turned out to be the highest first-weekend grosser considering the first three days of the release (Rs 50 crore) for a Hollywood film in the year beating the Tom Cruise and Vin Diesel starrers.

Highest grosser for Christopher Nolan

Oppenheimer trumped The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar to become the highest-grossing film of filmmaker Christopher Nolan in just 3 days at the box office.

5th highest weekend grosser of the year in India

The film has beaten some of the biggest Bollywood biggest to turn out to be the fifth-highest weekend grosser of the year after Pathaan, Adipurush, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

With an impeccable opening weekend, we can expect Oppenheimer to remain rock-steady in the weekdays and give tough time Fast X to grab the top spot in the highest Hollywood grossers list of 2023. However, Karan Johar’s biggie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is arriving this Friday and it has all the potential to impact the Nolan directorial at the ticket windows.