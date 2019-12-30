You are here:

Christian community protests against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh in Jammu for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

FP Staff

Dec 30, 2019 10:45:27 IST

Members of the Christian community staged a protest against actor Raveena Tandon, director-Choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh in Jammu on Sunday for allegedly hurting their religious sentiment during a recent TV show.

The protesters assembled at Shaheedi Chowk in the city and raised slogans to express their anguish against the Bollywood personalities for their alleged blasphemous act, officials said. They objected to the usage of the word 'Hallelujah' on Khan's web-series Backbenchers, where Tandon had made an appearance.

On the show, Khan had asked Singh to spell the word. While Tandon spelled it correctly, Singh was unable to. She further described it as a vulgar term.

Christian community protests against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh in Jammu for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Raveena Tandon. Facebook

The police said the protesters, including women, marched in a peaceful procession and later dispersed peacefully.

A second FIR has been registered within a week in Punjab against the trio for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments. The celebrities have also been booked in Beed city of Maharashtra in connection with the show aired on Christmas eve.

Khan and Tandon had tweeted clarifications, following the objections and complaints.

Here are the tweets

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 30, 2019 10:55:48 IST

tags: Bharti Singh , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , christian , Farah Khan , Hallelujah , Jammu , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , Raveena Tandon

also see

Raveena Tandon on complaint over hurting religious sentiment: Not a word can be interpreted as an insult to any religion

Raveena Tandon on complaint over hurting religious sentiment: Not a word can be interpreted as an insult to any religion

Netflix loses more than a million subscribers to Disney+ over a month, claims US-based research

Netflix loses more than a million subscribers to Disney+ over a month, claims US-based research

Over 1.5 mn sign petition for removal of Netflix's comedy depicting Jesus as homosexual, petitioners term it

Over 1.5 mn sign petition for removal of Netflix's comedy depicting Jesus as homosexual, petitioners term it "vulgar and disrespectful"