Chiranjeevi's son in-law allegedly harassed on Instagram; case registered against 10

The Hyderabad City Police has booked 10 people for allegedly harassing actor Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyan Dev on social media.

According to the police, a case has been registered against the accused for using objectionable language against Dev on Instagram under section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

"We received a complaint three days ago from Kalyan Dev stating that he was being harassed by 10 users on Instagram. He also mentioned that they were also posting objectionable text against him and requested to take necessary action," Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Additional DSP Raghuveer told ANI over the phone.

He said that the police have written a letter to Instagram requesting the Facebook-owned platform to provide the details of the accused.

Further action will be taken against the accused upon receiving the information about Instagram account details of the accused, the police said.

Kalyan Dev, an industrialist, married superstar Chiranjeevi's youngest daughter Sreeja in 2016. She had earlier married Sirish Bharadwaj and the couple got divorced in 2014 after she filed case of dowry harassment against Bharadwaj.

Chiranjeevi is married to Surekha Konidela, with whom he shares three children - Ram Charan, Sreeja and Sushmitha. Ram Charan, who made his acting debut back in 2007 with the action flickChirutha, is currently among the highest paid actors in Tollywood. His daughter Sushmitha Konidela is a reputed stylist and costume designer.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 11:29:00 IST

