Chiranjeevi shares throwback image of son Ram Charan on 35th birthday: 'Was overjoyed when he was born'

Telugu actor Ram Charan Teja got a special wish from his father superstar Chiranjeevi on his birthday.

Chiranjeevi took to Instagram to share a throwback pic of him with Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi can be seen kissing a baby Ram Charan in the snap.

Chiranjeevi wrote that he was naturally happy when his son was born and later realised that there was a reason why Ram Charan came to this world on World Theatre Day, observed on 27 March.

“‘Prapancha ‘Rangasthala’ dinotsavam’! He took to acting like a fish to water. On the eve of @alwaysramcharan’s birthday, Many Many Happy Returns #Charan!” Chiranjeevi wrote.

Ram Charan shared the picture in his Instagram story, writing, “No words to express.”

The Magadheera actor took to Twitter to thank his fans for their wishes. He said that he was amazed by the wishes he had been receiving since midnight. Ram Charan turned 35 today. He made his acting debut with Chirutha (2007) and has received many awards, including three Filmfare Awards, and two Nandi Awards. The actor also urged people to remain indoors in light of the increasing number of cases of coronavirus.

I am amazed by all the heartfelt wishes pouring in since midnight! Love you all. With all this, there's one gift that I'd like from you all. Please, please stay at home till the lockdown ends! That's the best gift you all can give me! #StayHomeStaySafe — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 27, 2020

The deadly virus has infected over 700 people and killed more than 15 in the country. In the face of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown starting March 25 to combat the pandemic.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2020 14:26:58 IST