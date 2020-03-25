Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Centre directs states, UTs to ensure movement of essential services; Flipkart suspends services

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Ivanka Trump lauds hotel chain OYO for offering free stays to doctors in US Ivanka Trump, the senior advisor to President Donald Trump, has lauded an initiative by Ritesh Agarwal-founded Indian start-up OYO Hotels to offer free stays to doctors, nurses in the US helping in the fight against the novel coronavirus, describing the gesture as "impactful acts of benevolence". She made her comment as she retweeted a press release by the OYO, which said that the start-up is "opening the doors to its hotels" and offering free stays to doctors, nurses and other medical first responders who are helping in the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19). OYO Hotels are offering free stays to our amazing medical professionals and first responders fighting this virus on the frontlines.



These kinds of impactful acts of benevolence are what help keep this Nation and our world #TogetherApart.

https://t.co/Ka4liIyHyg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 24, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Shashi Tharoor asks Maharashtra govt to help stranded truck drivers in Thane Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday called for Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office to help Kerala truck drivers stranded in Bhiwandi without food, water or toilet facilities who were returning from Gujarat after delivering fruits and vegetable. "Could Maharashtra government kindly instruct police to allow them to go to Kerala?" he tweeted. Their conditions are poor &police are behaving inhumanely. Please help. The four hours from PM’s speech to #lockdownindia were not enough for trucks to drive back from Gujarat to Kerala! Please help @AshokChavanINC @milinddeora @AUThackeray — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 25, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates First 2 positive cases of Maharashtra recover, to be discharged today Two persons, who were tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, have now tested negative for the deadly infection, an official said on Wednesday. Both the patients, who were the first two positive cases of Maharashtra, will be discharged on Wednesday. As per the Maharashtra Health Department on Tuesday, six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, taking the total count in the state on Tuesday to 107.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates BSE, NSE to conduct normal operations despite lockdown Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as part of efforts to curb spreading of coronavirus infections. An NSE spokesperson said operations would be normal at the exchange on Wednesday. "BSE day to operations @BSEIndia will continue," the bourse's MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said in a tweet. All capital and debt market services notified by markets regulator Sebi would be exempted from the lockdown, as per the government notification

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Narendra Modi says New Year celebrations 'might not be same this year' Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended this wishes on Wednesday which marked New Year celebrations in various states across India. He noted in view of the current situation in the country which is fighting against the coronavirus outbreak, the celebrations "might not be the same this year." We are marking these festivals at a time when our nation is battling the COVID-19 menace.



The celebrations will not be like they are usually but they will strengthen our resolve to overcome our circumstances.



May we keep working to fight COVID-19 together. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates MLA says he will set up vegetable markets in housing societies to prevent panic buying Despite the complete lockdown announced by the government, long queues of vehicles and crowds was seen at all across Mumbai and Thane as people scramble to stock up supplies due to panic buying on late Tuesday night. To prevent panic buying, Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha has told people he will set up vegetable Stalls in societies with 100 or more flats so that people don’t have to go out in the market. He said, "In case your society wants a vendor to come to the society, please send an email on vegetables.mulund@gmail.com or WhatsApp the letter on 9223450050 from the society addressing it to MLA Mihir Kotecha, with a name and number of the contact person in the building. Also mention the time slot convenient to the society."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Centre directs all states/UT's to ensure movement of essential services The Centre has asked the state governments to ensure unhindered operation of essential services and their seamless availability for the general public during the 21-day lockdown period announced to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. In a communication to chief secretaries and DGPs of all states, the Union Home Ministry said all states and UTs should actively enforce social distancing and isolation for COVID-19 through lockdown and prohibitory measures with exemptions for supply chain and transportation of essential goods and services in and out of the state. The ministry said while it was imperative to successfully implement the notified lockdown/restrictions, it was also necessary to ensure the unhindered operations of manufacturing, processing, transportation, distribution, storage, trade/commerce and logistics related to all services/establishments and commodities required for the delivery of essential services, which have been exempted under the various prohibitory orders. Central government directs States to ensure unhindered movement of essential goods and services in States/UTs including inter-state movement, to ensure continuity of supply chains, during COVID-19 lockdown #COVID2019 #CoronavirusLockdown #coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/qFxdbskCWp — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 25, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates West Bengal Imams' body restricts entry of people into mosques With the coronavirus outbreak triggering lockdown across the country, an organisation of Imams of West Bengal on Tuesday asked authorities of mosques to restrict the entry of people to prevent large gatherings and conducting prayers with very few devotees. While regular namaz and other religious practices should continue with 4-5 people, entry of others into mosques will have to be restricted, Chairman of Bengal Imams Association Mohammed Yahia said in a statement. "Others will conduct their namaz prayers at their houses," he said adding that it is only an emergency measure in view of the present situation. As of now, arrangements will be in force to hold the Shab e Barat festival on 9 April and the decision will be reviewed afterwards, Yahia said.

Coronavirus in Libya Latest Updates Libya records first confirmed case Libya has recorded its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, the UN-backed government announced on Tuesday, stoking concern that an outbreak could overwhelm the war-torn country's already weakened health care system. As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the Middle East, countries have sought to slow the increase of cases by limiting the movements of hundreds of millions of people. The Arab world's most populous country, Egypt, as well as Syria, a country ravaged by nine years of war, became the latest countries to impose nightly curfews starting this week.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates E-commerce website Flipkart suspends services Walmart Inc’s Flipkart has suspended services, a notice on the Indian e-commerce firm’s website said on Wednesday, as India began a 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, reports Reuters. Flipkart’s move came after rival Amazon India said on Tuesday it will halt orders for non-essential products in India to prioritize customers’ critical needs, and focus on supplying essentials.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Govt gives power to zonal DCs to take strict action against landlords evicting doctors, paramedics The government on Wednesday gave power to zonal Deputy Commissioners to take "strict penal action" against landlords who have been forcing doctors and paramedical staff, engaged in fighting the novel coronavirus, to vacate their rented premises. According to a government notification, such behaviour "not only strikes at the root of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic but also tantamount to obstruction of duty of essential services". Invoking the Delhi Epidemics Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, it said the district magistrates, zonal deputy commissioners of municipal corporations and the deputy commissioner of police are "directed to take strict penal action against such landlords and house owners under the relevant provisions of law". These officials have also been asked to submit their Action Taken Report on a daily basis.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Govt bans export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the government on Wednesday banned export of anti-malarial drug hydroxycloroquine, with immediate effect to ensure sufficient availability of the medicine in the domestic market. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava had on Monday recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating healthcare workers handling suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases and also the asymptomatic household contacts of the lab-confirmed cases. The treatment protocol recommended by the ICMR-constituted National Task Force for Covid-19 has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for restricted use in emergency situations.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Assam prepared to deal with any eventuality, says CM Sarbananda Sonowal Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said the state's health department is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. He also urged personnel associated with essential services like civil and police administration, banks, and fire brigade to carry out their duties responsibly in this hour of crisis. The chief minister appealed to people of the state to remain indoors as social distancing and avoidance of mass gathering are the significant precautionary measures in the absence of any standard treatment for COVID-19. He added that no positive case of coronavirus has so far been reported in Assam.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Donald Trump hopes to reopen economy by Easter as US registers 10,000 new cases The number of coronavirus cases in the United States jumped by nearly 10,000 while about 150 Americans died in a day even as President Donald Trump hoped to reopen the country's economy by Easter, 12 April. With millions of Americans under lockdown, the National Guard, as well as the armed forces, were pressed into service in several states such as New York which saw at least 53 deaths and about 5,000 new cases on Tuesday. New York has so far reported more than 25,000 COVID-19 cases and 210 fatalities. According to Worldometer, a website that compiles COVID-19 cases, nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country on Tuesday alone taking the total to around 54,000 while the number of fatalities surged by 150 in a day bringing its total to about 700.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates GMC Jammu declared dedicated COVID hospital in UT The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday declared the Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, as dedicated COVID-19 hospital and approved the hiring of retired doctors for emergency services in underserved areas. The decision was taken by the Administrative Council, headed by Lt Governor GC Murmu, at a meeting convened to review the steps being taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said. He said the meeting decided to declare the GMC Jammu as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital for Jammu province and asked the Administrative Secretary Health Department and the Principal of the GMC to ensure that the hospital is readied for the purpose by Wednesday evening. The Council also noted that there were a number of underserved areas facing acute shortage of doctors. In order to mitigate the problem, it approved the hiring of retired doctors against available vacancies for one year for emergency services in underserved areas, the spokesman said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Tamil Nadu records first death in state A 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died at a hospital here in the early hours of Wednesday, the first death recorded in Tamil Nadu due to the contagion, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said. He also said the man had a medical history of prolonged illness with "uncontrolled diabetes". On Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 18 after six more people, including three woman, tested positive for coronavirus. #update: Despite our best efforts, the #COVID19 +ve Pt at MDU, #RajajiHospital, passed away few minutes back.He had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD, uncontrolled Diabetes with Hypertension.@MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu #Vijayabaskar — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) March 24, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Total lockdown in India for 21 days Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a total lockdown in the country for three weeks from midnight in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. A lockdown in most of the country was already in place till 31 March, and Modi's announcement extended it everywhere and for two more weeks after this month.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The Centre has asked the state governments to ensure unhindered operation of essential services and their seamless availability for the general public during the 21-day lockdown period announced to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

A nationwide lockdown for 21 days announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into effect from Tuesday midnight. He asserted that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus.

In his second address to the nation on the pandemic raging across much of the world with the number of infections rising in India, Modi made a fervent appeal to the countrymen not to cross the 'lakshman rekha' of their homes in the next three weeks.

Any negligence in these 21 days will "push the country and your families by 21 years", he said underlining the massive danger the coronavirus poses.

The experience of countries, which have been able to contain the virus to some extent and experts' views have made it clear that social distancing caused by a lockdown is the only way to break the cycle of the infection, he said.

This is the only ray of light, he asserted. "To save India, to save every Indian, there will be a complete ban on people from stepping outside their houses from 12 midnight today," he said.

"Lockdown is being imposed on every state, union territory, district, village, mohalla and street," he added.

The lockdown will be like "curfew" and more stringent than the 'janata curfew', which the country had observed on Sunday, he said, adding it will have an economic cost but saving people's lives is of the paramount interest to his government.

A lockdown in most of the country was already in place till 31 March, and Modi's announcement extended it everywhere and for two more weeks after this month.

Modi folded his hands a few times to emphasise his request to citizens to adhere to his call, saying it is applicable to everyone from the prime minister to a citizen in a village.

Even countries like Italy, France and the US with world class infrastructure have been left helpless due to the spread of the disease despite their relentless efforts, he said, emphasising the gravity of the situation.

Some people suffer from this wrong mindset that only infected persons need to follow social distancing, he said, warning that such a view can endanger lives of others and their families.

