Caraoke: Mubarakan ladies Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty dance, sing along to film's songs

FP Staff

Jul 27, 2017 19:22:24 IST

If you thought the upcoming film, Mubarakan, was all about Arjun Kapoor's double role, Anil Kapoor's Sardar avatar and being a comedy roller coaster, then think twice before watching this video.

The leading ladies and lady loves of Arjun Kapoor's double avatars are sassy and super cool. Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty sing to the film songs, dance in the best possible synchronised way to the songs of the film, while heading towards Cruz's home for a bite of hot cake.

Watch them discuss new-day mankini thongs, their experiences of dancing on the top of bar-counters and their call for Swachh Bharat.

Mubarakan stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ileana D'Cruz, Neha Sharma and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film releases on 28 July.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 23:46:44 IST

tags: Anil Kapoor , Arjun Kapoor , Athiya Shetty , BuzzPatrol , Ileana D'Cruz , Mubarakan , Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan

