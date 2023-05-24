Cannes was once a place for filmmakers, actors and critics who had a good understanding of world cinema. But over the years Cannes has truly lost its charm. From a classy film festival to a massy event, where is it heading to? Once an important platform for filmmakers, actors to showcase their talents on a global stage has sadly become a marketplace for the influencers and also actors who do not have much understanding of world cinema. Forget about cinema appreciation, are they even aware of what is happening at the festival? Looks like there is a huge shift in the perspective and understanding of the whole idea of art and Indian cinema.

Cannes which was once a Mecca for well-known filmmakers, has now become a kind of commercial platform. Filmmaker from Bengal late Mrinal Sen became the first Indian on the Cannes jury in 1982. But now who gets all the limelight? The influencers, not the filmmakers of the movies that are showcased. They have sadly become the new hero of Cannes Film Festival or Festival de Cannes.

Richa Chadha’s take

Actor Richa Chadha known for being part of cinema that truly creates impact, Richa has had the fortune of having two films in her career be officially selected for the world’s biggest film festival, Cannes and one even winning two awards at the prestigious platform. However, in the last few years the focus on fashion at the festival in the age of social media has increased especially when it comes to Indian cinema and personalities at the festival.

Twitter and social media has been ablaze with multiple opinions on whether fashion should be the focal point of a film festival. Richa took to her social media and said, “There’s a lot of chatter on social media about Cannes, Fashion, film etc. Just wanna say, don’t shit on anyone please. People are excited to be here; I notice the ones that are thanking brands/designers/ alcohol labels that are bringing their influencers here. It’s a gear venue for marketing no? Let them be. You will notice most people say they’re at the red carpet but won’t specify the film. Well, they’re not here with a film or for a film. Having said that, should you be so lucky to get to work on a film that ends up at Cannes… It’s the best feeling in the world. It’s after all a FILM FESTIVAL, no matter what anyone says. And as an artist, there’s no greater joy and contentment than a 7 min long standing ovation (Richa said in reference to Masaan getting this honour).”

Cannes now a marketplace for the influencers!

Influencer and beauty entrepreneur, Diipa Büller-Khosla is at the 76th edition of cinema’s most iconic event, Cannes Film Festival 2023. In 2018, Khosla became India’s very first global influencer to walk the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival, breaking the barriers for the many other Indian influencers that followed. Her 2023 outing will mark her 8th appearance at the prestigious red carpet.

This year digital content creator Ruhee Dosani made her Cannes debut. And Dolly Singh known for making jokes on South Delhi girls on Youtube has also landed up at Cannes. Anyways, not very long ago Singh spoke out about the body-shaming and hate comments she would receive from internet trolls. We admire her journey, but isn’t Cannes losing its sole intention of being the platform for noted and independent craftsmen, filmmakers and critics? Or has it become a platform for influencers?

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps a renowned podcaster is also a notable entrepreneur and investor is at Cannes 2023. Still we can justify his presence as he is widely known for his self-improvement podcast that features popular Indian celebrities for an enlightening and insightful conversation.

