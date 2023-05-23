Sunny Leone feels 'amazing' and 'beautiful' at Cannes 2023 as she gears up for her film 'Kennedy'
Sunny Leone has reached Cannes this year for her film Kennedy directed by Anurag Kashyap. She took to her Instagram account to share some pictures and a heartfelt note
1/5
Sunny Leone has reached Cannes this year for her film Kennedy directed by Anurag Kashyap. She took to her Instagram account to share some pictures and a heartfelt note.
2/5
She wrote- ” Amazing first day @festivaldecannes doing interviews for #kennedy. Thank you @ilya.vanzato for making me feel beautiful.”
3/5
Talking about her Cannes appearance, she told Film Companion- “I have severe anxiety, meaning severe. It’s not that I have not been on the red carpet before, I think it’s (the pressure) because it is me and something much more.”
4/5
The new looks of Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone from the movie have also surfaced recently and as seen on the wall of the Cannes Film Festival 2023, after being chosen for the screening in the ‘Midnight Screening’ category at Cannes 2023.
5/5
The eagerly awaited teaser for Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming police noir film, “Kennedy,” has just been released. Without revealing much and yet keeping the curiosity quotient high, this teaser has raised our expectations for the trailer of the film. While the police noir genre is all set to be explored in a film in India, the teaser also shows Sunny Leone, in an extremely interesting look.