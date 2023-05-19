EXCLUSIVE| Digital content creator Ruhee Dosani on her Cannes debut: 'It's so nice to see some of my peers here'

It’s your debut at Cannes, how’s the feeling like?

I’m feeling very excited and grateful. It’s so nice to see some of my peers here with me. I’m just looking forward to having a lot of fun and taking everything in.

What’s the importance of a festival like Cannes for you?

Cannes Film Festival, I feel, is a very important platform for filmmakers to showcase their work on a global stage! The festival provides an opportunity for films from diverse cultures and backgrounds to gain recognition and exposure making it a vital cultural event that celebrates the art of filmmaking.

What are you going to be wearing? And how excited are you to walk the red carpet

Well, that’s a surprise! You’ll have to wait and watch. As for the red carpet, YESSSS I’m very excited!

The importance of social media in creating an impact

Social media brings people from different socioeconomic backgrounds together and creates a sort of community. A community where you can share stories and learn about different cultures. This has a huge impact because of the sheer amount of information one can gather about travel, food, culture, people etc.

The challenges of creating content when there’s a huge influx of influencers

Challenges are everywhere throughout your life but you are your own competition in this. So no fears! It is not about the competition but about getting it done.

