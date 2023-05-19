EXCLUSIVE| Digital content creator Ruhee Dosani on her Cannes debut: 'It's so nice to see some of my peers here'
Talking about what she is going to be wearing, she said, 'Well, that's a surprise! You'll have to wait and watch. As for the red carpet, YESSSS I'm very excited!'
It’s your debut at Cannes, how’s the feeling like?
I’m feeling very excited and grateful. It’s so nice to see some of my peers here with me. I’m just looking forward to having a lot of fun and taking everything in.
What’s the importance of a festival like Cannes for you?
Related Articles
Cannes Film Festival, I feel, is a very important platform for filmmakers to showcase their work on a global stage! The festival provides an opportunity for films from diverse cultures and backgrounds to gain recognition and exposure making it a vital cultural event that celebrates the art of filmmaking.
What are you going to be wearing? And how excited are you to walk the red carpet
Well, that’s a surprise! You’ll have to wait and watch. As for the red carpet, YESSSS I’m very excited!
The importance of social media in creating an impact
Social media brings people from different socioeconomic backgrounds together and creates a sort of community. A community where you can share stories and learn about different cultures. This has a huge impact because of the sheer amount of information one can gather about travel, food, culture, people etc.
The challenges of creating content when there’s a huge influx of influencers
Challenges are everywhere throughout your life but you are your own competition in this. So no fears! It is not about the competition but about getting it done.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Oscar-nominee Leslie Manville says her character in Citadel was "too good to resist"
Playing a pivotal role of Dahlia Archer – a badass villain in the spiderwebbed spy-verse, Leslie Manville, said, "I was very interested in Citadel because the project sounded very exciting."
Robert De Niro on becoming a father for the 7th time at 79: 'You don't know what the hell is going to happen'
The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage.
Varun Bahl: 'Knew I was going to be in fashion by the time I was in grade six or seven'
A well-to-do family in the business of exporting garments, schooling at Modern School, and supportive parents who were only too glad to see him sign up for National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi.