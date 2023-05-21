Ranveer Allahbadia, the man who has the YouTube Channel BeerBiceps, and is now a well-known influencer, made his way all the way to Cannes and even spoke about it. This is how he is feeling currently:

On his earliest memories of the Cannes, he says, “My earliest memories of the Cannes Film Festival has to be watching Aishwarya Rai’s pictures printed in the newspaper or watching them on TV in the fanciest of clothes from there, walking with absolute pride representing India. I was always fascinated by the idea of presenting my country in a foreign land so I’m quite happy right now.

When asked what he’s most looking forward to this year, he reveals, “I am looking forward to experiencing movies from different languages and sides of cinemas. I am also looking forward to travelling within the French Riviera, the food around here and just meeting people from different nationality that have all come for the Cannes Film Festival.”

On the growing impact of social media influencers over the years.

The social media community is expanding and is witnessing the much-needed changes. Just

a while ago being a Youtuber or creating content was not even considered a real job but now

content creators are invited to the most coveted events.

These are the celebrities Ranveer is most excited to see- “I enjoyed Indiana Jones a lot. I am very hyped about Kennedy as well even though I won’t be able to make it for their screening.

On the journey and success of BeerBiceps

I pursued engineering, however, I had always thought of starting my own business. So, in

2015 I started my own YouTube channel called BeerBiceps where I documented my fitness

journey and tried to establish a presence in the digital world. Over the years, I have tried to

expand my content beyond fitness and delved into various aspects of personal development,

entrepreneurship, and lifestyle. In 2018, along with my associate, Viraj Sheth, we launched a startup called Monk Entertainment which is a one-stop solution for unifying content creation, talent management, video production and many other things under one roof. This speedy success drove me to launch my own podcast called ‘The Ranveer Show’ where prominent guests like BK Shivani, Virender Sehwag, Sanjeev Sanyal, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Shetty, IPS Vishwas Nangre Patil, Palki Sharma, Indian Yogi Sri Mudhukarnath, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, and many more narrated their success story. Being a meditation practitioner, I currently aim to scale my meditation app called “Level Supermind.” Through my videos and podcasts, I aim to empower my audience to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.

