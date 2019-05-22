Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra reveals she will produce two Hindi language projects in 2020

Priyanka Chopra made her first-ever red carpet appearance at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival on the premiere of 5B, a documentary about the HIV/AIDS crisis. In an interview with Anupama Chopra of Film Companion, the actress spoke about her future projects and South Asian representation in Hollywood.

When asked about any Bollywood films in the pipeline, Priyanka said, "October is when The Sky is Pink will release. Abhi uska title The Sky is Pink hai, nahi hai, mujhe nahi pataa (I don't know whether the film's title is The Sky is Pink or not). We're still working on that. After that I don't know what I'll do next year but I am producing two very interesting projects in Hindi."

Priyanka, who was last seen in the romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic?, alongside Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine, revealed that she had heard two scripts in Hindi. She added that she wanted to act in one Hindi film next year.

Speaking about her memoir Unfinished, which will be a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations, she confirmed it will be out next year. Priyanka also said that she will be completing 20 years in the film industry in 2020.

"Every time someone asks me why aren't there more actors coming from Bollywood. Why don't they have ambitions to grow? I don't think you need Hollywood to grow. I don't think that's what it is and I have said it here as well." She added, "It is my hope and dream to see representation of South Asians. It's not easy, but to see smatterings of people everywhere included in lead casting, in roles that will be a struggle because we will have to open people's minds to it."

Watch the interview here.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 15:31:02 IST

