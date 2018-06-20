Priyanka Chopra to release memoir Unfinished in 2019: It will be honest, funny, bold and rebellious

Actor, producer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra will be coming out with her memoir, Unfinished, next year, published by Random Penguin House India. The memoir, which will be a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations, will be published simultaneously in the US where she has left an imprint with her character Alex Parrish on ABC’s TV drama series Quantico and in the UK.

‘The flavor of the book will be honest, funny, spirited, bold, and rebellious, just like me. I have always been a private person; I’ve never spoken about my feelings during my journey but I am ready to do so now. I was raised to be fearless when it came to opinions, and I would like to tell my story in the hopes of inspiring people, especially women, to change the conversation, to shatter glass ceilings. Women are always told we can’t have everything. I want everything and I believe anyone else can have it too. I’m proof of it.’ Chopra, who produces global TV and film content under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures, said.

Manasi Subramaniam, Senior Commissioning Editor of Penguin Random House India, said that Unfinished will not be just a memoir but a manifesto for women who believe that they cannot just have it all but that they deserve it all. "Priyanka is one of the most influential women in the world and it is not a badge she wears lightly. I love how unapologetic she is about her success and her ambition. There’s something about the Priyanka Chopra phenomenon that feels both revolutionary and accessible, and that’s entirely a result of the person that she is." she said.

"Here we are committed to publishing strong female role models, and are immensely proud of having Priyanka Chopra on that lis,t" said Meru Gokhale, Editor-in-Chief, Literary Publishing, Penguin Random House India.

Chopra forayed into the film industry at the age of 17 after she won Miss World in 2000. She was the first Indian actor to have won two consecutive People’s Choice Awards and was featured on the cover of TIME magazine TIME 100 issue as one of the Most Influential People in the world in 2016.

Unfinished will be hit the stores in 2019.

