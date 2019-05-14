Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut to wear sari styled by Ami Patel, Falguni and Shane Peacock on red carpet

There has been a lot of speculation around the kind of outfits Bollywood celebs will wear to Cannes Film Festival this year. Most viewers are waiting to see the larger-than-life gowns and uber cool suits. There has been similar chatter around Kangana Ranaut, who recently announced her second entry to the 72nd Cannes Red Carpet and French Riviera.

Kangana’s style statement has always been unique and this year, she has been planning something special with her stylist Ami Patel — all this, amidst an intense shoot schedule for Panga — weight gain for the role, weight loss for the fittings, and endless hours of work.

Kangana has been planning to represent the country wearing a sari made up of the forgotten weaves and rich fabrics of India. She is pairing it up with Falguni and Shane Peacock to create a dramatic entrance.

The actor, who is representing Grey Goose at the event, revealed in a statement that her clothes will reflect the theme 'Live Victoriously'. “The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor on a global platform, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers and wearing outfits that reflect our rich cultural heritage. My stylist Ami Patel and I have been brainstorming for a few weeks. We, along with Falguni and Shane Peacock, are designing a unique sari. The idea is to revive the forgotten weaves and bring them to the fore so that the world is more aware of our rich fabrics and culture,” says Ranaut.

One of the most fashionable actors in the business, Ranaut says she is not one to worry much about a red carpet appearance for months. “I can only give one week," she laughs, "I was so busy with Panga. I had to gain almost 10 kilos; Ashwini (Iyer Tiwary, Panga’s director) wanted me to have thunder thighs. During trials, I realised I have to lose some weight.”

Citing the Met Gala's theme of Camp this year, Ranaut emphasised that having a unique style of dressing is essential at such international galas. “In 2012, I attended Rakesh Roshan’s birthday party without eyebrows. So dressing riskily has never been a deterrent for me. I was one of the first actresses to start wearing sarees to the airport. I use fashion as an expression of myself. When I was seeing the Met gala pictures, I thought to myself that in India, the real queen of camp would be Rekhaji. It’s wonderful how our women Priyanka (Chopra Jonas) and Deepika (Padukone) are making their mark there," said the actress in a statement.

