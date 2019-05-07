You are here:

MET Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone makes a splash on the pink carpet in a Zac Posen custom gown

Deepika Padukone, much like last year, made a solo appearance at the 2019 MET Gala. The actress donned a Zac Posen custom gown of pink lurex Jacquard. With her puffed hairdo, she looked quite similar to Barbie doll.

MET2019 💕💕 @deepikapadukone wearing @zacposen makeup @sandhyashekar hair @georgiougabriel managed by @karishma.prakash

Deepika had made her MET debut in 2017 during the release of her Hollywood film XXX: Return of Xander Cage, featuring Vin Diesel. Going by the theme of 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination' last year, the actress chose to sport a Atelier couture by designer Prabal Gurung.

Actress #DeepikaPadukone is ravishing in red on the #MetGala carpet. #MetHeavenlyBodies @DeepikaPadukone

In 2017, Deepika was seen in a slip-in white dress, coupled with a flower crown.

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 12:04:30 IST

