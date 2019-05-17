Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut stun on film festival's red carpet

The Cannes Film Festival 2019 had many Indian celebrities make an appearance on the red carpet. After her camp Met Gala look, Priyanka Chopra made a spectacular Cannes debut. She was joined by Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut, who also stood out in their stunning outfits.

Priyanka Chopra



View this post on Instagram Cannes 2019 @red #5BFilm A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 16, 2019 at 2:06pm PDT



View this post on Instagram @red #5BFilm A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 16, 2019 at 11:28am PDT



The Isn't It Romantic actor had two outfit changes on Thursday (16 May). She wore a white jumpsuit with a cape for the screening of documentary on HIV/AIDS 5B. The outfit seems to have been inspired by Princess Diana, Grace Kelly and Sophia Lauren. For the screening of Taron Egerton's Rocketman, Chopra changed into a shimmering red and black dress adorned with jewels and a thigh-high slit by Roberto Cavalli. She accessorised her with silver earrings and wore her hair down.

Unlike Met Gala 2019 where Chopra and husband Nick Jonas arrived hand-in-hand, this time she was seen alone at the red carpet.

Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut on Thursday gave a sneak peek of her traditional fusion look she is set to flaunt at the red carpet. Just hours before her appearance the Queen actor took to Instagram to show off her Falguni and Shane Peacock designed golden saree, which she paired with a heavy golden corset. Her look was completed with a tightly wound bun with a wavy side-part, invoking royal imagery of the era gone by.

After channeling her inner retro-chic in a classic saree, Ranaut turned heads in an edgy Nedret Taciroglu pant-suit for the Grey Goose party at the film festival. Her ensemble consisted of a neat pant-suit in black with an exaggerated collar, gold trimmings and a cream bustier.

Deepika Padukone

Padukone looked exquisite in a cream gown with an exaggerated chocolate brown bow by designer Peter Dundas. The Padmaavat actor has been a regular at the film festival for a few years now and has been lauded for her red carpet appearances. In the first of the reportedly many red carpet appearance of her in this year's Film Festival, the 33-year-old sported on point make up with kohl-rimmed eyes and a high ponytail.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 17, 2019 09:42:39 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.