Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut attend Chopard's party

Many Bollywood celebrities made their way to the Chopard Love Night party at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. In attendance were Priyanka Chopra alongside her husband Nick Jonas, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty and Kangana Ranaut.

Priyanka Chopra

Fashionable pair: Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas looked even more loved-up than ever as they shared a tender look at the Chopard party at Cannes Film Festival on Friday pic.twitter.com/8NW4RLmRqS — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) May 18, 2019

International fashion icon @priyankachopra is a Lavender dream in a short mermaid textured dress, as she attends @Chopard’s Love Dinner at #Cannes2019 wearing stunning diamonds to complete her look! #PriyankaChopraJonas pic.twitter.com/UEdA4ysAOJ — FILMCITY WORLD (@FilmcityWorld) May 18, 2019

Priyanka Chopra, who made her Cannes 2019 debut in a white jumpsuit and in another look wore a Roberto Cavalli gown, was seen in a lavender Fendi Couture dress with Chopard jewels. Nick Jonas on the other hand wore a black suit.

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone wore a slinky Morticia Addams inspired black gown with smokey eye make up.

Kangana Ranaut



Kangana Ranaut opted for an all white dress by Toni Maticevski along with intricate emerald and diamond earrings. The actress had her hair in a sleek top knot, which accentuated her features. While she chose a nude lipstick, her eyeshadow was a glittery, bold blue.

Huma Qureshi

This year marks Huma Qureshi's second outing at the film festival. For her appearance, the actress wore a bright red-gold blend blazer with a tulle skirt by Nauman Piyarji. Her poker straight hair was centre parted with subtle make up. Qureshi wore jewels by Davis Moris and shoes by Sophie Webster.

Diana Penty



Diana Penty wore a golden tassled dress alongside knee length embellished boots. The actress chose to keep her hair and make up fairly simple so as to not take away the focus from her statement outfit.

Updated Date: May 18, 2019 15:34:06 IST

