For decades, the Cannes Film Festival has been delivering some of the most iconic red carpet looks. Ever since the 72nd edition of the festival kicked off at the French Riviera, fans have been glued to the internet looking for some fashion inspiration. After making their first appearances on the red carpet, Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra made some stunning appearances at the red carpet.

Deepika Padukone

For her second day at the 2019 Cannes film festival, the actress chose an acid green and black ballgown from Off-White’s Spring 2019 collection, pairing it with sneakers and bubble sunglasses. However, Deepika ended the day on a high note, making a dramatic statement a massive tulle Giambattista Valli Couture number with a mile long train. The 33-year-old actress accentuated her look with a soft pink turban with a protruding rose.

Kangana Ranaut

On her second day at the Cannes Film Festival, Kangana went for a classic off-shoulder fish-cut ivory gown which had an extended trail of Baroque embroidery. She completed her look with subtle make-up and lilac earrings by Chopard.

"I am wearing a Michael Cinco Couture gown, with pink and lavender hues and it's jewelled. It is very structured but at the same time, it has an absolutely romantic vibe to it. It is fierce and translucent but has a romantic vibe," Kangana said in a statement.

Also present at the festival are actors Diana Penty, Hina Khan, Mallika Sherawat and Huma Qureshi.

