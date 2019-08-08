The Addams Family trailer: Morticia, Gomez and co struggle to adjust to life in New Jersey suburbs

Gomez and Morticia Addams will return with their motley band of family members in Conrad Vernon's 2019 update to The Addams Family. They are 'kooky' and 'creepy', but are trying their level best to adjust to the New Jersey way of being.

The trailer follows the Addams' family as they relocate to a posh New Jersey neighbourhood. They find an enormous mansion to their liking, but their macabre lifestyle makes them stick out like a sore thumb amid the 'normalcy' of their new address. From playing Battleship with actual explosives to resurrecting dead frogs in a Biology class, the family becomes a subject of constant scrutiny and curiosity in the neighborhood. However, Wednesday Addams, the daughter of Gomez and Morticia, seems to be making friends in her new school.

Check out the trailer here

They're creepy. They're kooky. And they're moving into the neighborhood. Watch the new trailer and #MeetTheAddams Family in theaters October 11! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wodcmG8bGr — The Addams Family (@meettheaddams) August 7, 2019

Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac voice Morticia and Gomez Addams in the animated film directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan. Nick Kroll is Uncle Fester; Chloe Grace Moretz is Wednesday Addams; Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is the voice of Pugsley Addams; Bette Midler is Grandmama; and Oscar winner Allison Janney is the family's arch nemesis, Margaux Needler.

Based on the famous New Yorker cartoons by Charles Addams, The Addams Family became a television show in the 1960s, a hit animated series in the early 1970s and a live-action movie franchise in the 1990s. The original strip was created as an inversion of the ideal 20th-century American family.

The Addams Family will release in theatres on 11 October.

