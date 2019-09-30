You are here:

Bypass Road trailer: Neil Nitin Mukesh is chased by a mysterious masked killer in upcoming thriller

FP Staff

Sep 30, 2019 15:47:00 IST

The trailer of Naman Nitin Mukesh's directorial debut, Bypass Road, was released on 30 September (Monday). Neil Nitin Mukesh plays Vikram, who is paralysed from the waist down after a near-fatal accident and later becomes the prime suspect of Sara's (Shama Sikandar) murder. The police tell him that Sara's death has been cleverly made to look like a suicide and even his car accident was elaborately planned by someone.

Bypass Road trailer: Neil Nitin Mukesh is chased by a mysterious masked killer in upcoming thriller

Neil Nitin Mukesh in a still from Bypass Road. YouTube

He later makes his way back to the hometown, where another murder has been committed. The trailer shows a masked killer on the loose in Vikram's house and all the inhabitants seem to be in peril.

Bypass Road also stars Rajit Kapoor as Vikram's father, Gul Panag as his step mother and Adah Sharma.

Here is the trailer for Bypass Road.

The story, screenplay and dialogue have been written by Neil. He and Sonal Deshpande have co-produced the film alongside Madan Paliwal of Miraj Creations. The action director for the film is Javed Karim. Shaarib-Toshi, Rohan and Rohan, Raajaashoo, and Mayur Jumani have composed the music.

Neil had earlier said the role was challenging for him, especially due to the genre and his character. "I had to undergo a drastic physical transformation. I had got in great shape for Saaho but for this role, I was required to gain weight. A wheelchair-bound man can’t have six-pack abs, we had to make it realistic. There was a lot of research that went into the equipment my character uses."

The actor also shared the film's poster earlier in the day.

Bypass Road will release on 1 November.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 15:54:12 IST

tags: Adah Sharma , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Bypass Road , Gul Panag , Naman Nitin Mukesh , Neil Nitin Mukesh , Rajit Kapoor , Saaho

also see

Bypass Road: Neil Nitin Mukesh tries to escape murder in first poster of brother's directorial debut

Bypass Road: Neil Nitin Mukesh tries to escape murder in first poster of brother's directorial debut

Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan transforms into renowned math genius with short bob, red saree

Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan transforms into renowned math genius with short bob, red saree

Made In China: Rajkummar Rao shares intriguing new poster ahead of trailer release on 18 September

Made In China: Rajkummar Rao shares intriguing new poster ahead of trailer release on 18 September