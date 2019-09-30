Bypass Road trailer: Neil Nitin Mukesh is chased by a mysterious masked killer in upcoming thriller

The trailer of Naman Nitin Mukesh's directorial debut, Bypass Road, was released on 30 September (Monday). Neil Nitin Mukesh plays Vikram, who is paralysed from the waist down after a near-fatal accident and later becomes the prime suspect of Sara's (Shama Sikandar) murder. The police tell him that Sara's death has been cleverly made to look like a suicide and even his car accident was elaborately planned by someone.

He later makes his way back to the hometown, where another murder has been committed. The trailer shows a masked killer on the loose in Vikram's house and all the inhabitants seem to be in peril.

Bypass Road also stars Rajit Kapoor as Vikram's father, Gul Panag as his step mother and Adah Sharma.

Here is the trailer for Bypass Road.

Trailer of #BypassRoad... Stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Shama Sikander, Gul Panag, Rajit Kapur and Sudhanshu Pandey... Directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh... 1 Nov 2019 release... #BypassRoadTrailer: https://t.co/bKRYqkBUtU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2019

The story, screenplay and dialogue have been written by Neil. He and Sonal Deshpande have co-produced the film alongside Madan Paliwal of Miraj Creations. The action director for the film is Javed Karim. Shaarib-Toshi, Rohan and Rohan, Raajaashoo, and Mayur Jumani have composed the music.

Neil had earlier said the role was challenging for him, especially due to the genre and his character. "I had to undergo a drastic physical transformation. I had got in great shape for Saaho but for this role, I was required to gain weight. A wheelchair-bound man can’t have six-pack abs, we had to make it realistic. There was a lot of research that went into the equipment my character uses."

The actor also shared the film's poster earlier in the day.

Their secrets are closer to them than they are to each other. Presenting the entire cast of Bypass Road. Trailer Out Today. Film releases on 1st November #KillerThriller #BypassRoadTariler pic.twitter.com/gQKGHuFay0 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 30, 2019

Bypass Road will release on 1 November.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 15:54:12 IST