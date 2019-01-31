Neil Nitin Mukesh to play a paraplegic in brother Naman's directorial debut in Bypass Road

Neil Nitin Mukesh's entry into the Hindi film industry as a producer with his brother's directorial debut will also feature him in the lead as a paraplegic, state reports. The screenplay of the film, titled Bypass Road, has been penned by the actor as well.

The actor confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror stating that almost 95 percent of the film had been completed. He said the role was challenging for him, especially due to the genre of the film and his character in it. "I had to undergo a drastic physical transformation. I had got in great shape for Saaho but for this role, I was required to gain weight. A wheelchair-bound man can’t have six-pack abs… we had to make it realistic. There was a lot of research that went into the equipment my character uses,” added Neil.

The actor said that during the shoot, both automatic and manual wheelchairs were used. Handling the joystick for the automatic wheelchairs, especially since it had to be at a certain speed so as to allow the camera to follow it. Since he had gained weight for the role, his shoulders had to bear all the pressure of pushing himself around on sets.

The film was shot at almost 16-17-hour shifts which included action sequences with Neil in the wheelchair. Talking about the experience of working with Naman, Neil told Mirror, "Naman has done a fabulous job. I’m lucky to work with so many young directors. Both Naman and Sujit (Saaho director) are 26. Naman is my baby brother and I’m protective of him. But on set, he’s a man with the controls.”

