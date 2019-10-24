The Current War: Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicholas Hoult's historical film to now release in India on 1 November

The Current War, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicholas Hoult, Michael Shannon, and Tom Holland, will make its way to Indian cinemas on 1 November.

The film had its premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Helmed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon from Michael Mitnick's screenplay, the film is a dramatic representation of the epic late 19th-century war of the currents.

The film follows Thomas Edison (Cumberbatch) as he attempts to electrify Manhattan using his DC technology. However, George Westinghouse (Shannon) and his partner Nikola Tesla (Hoult) thwart Edison's attempts when they introduce their rival AC electrical current. The film also stars Katherine Waterston, Matthew Macfadyen, and Tuppence Middleton in pivotal roles.

Here is the release date announcement

Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Nicholas Hoult and Tom Holland... #TheCurrentWar to release in #India on 1 Nov 2019. pic.twitter.com/55GNfSS4Tl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 24, 2019

Upon its screening at TIFF 2017, The Current War was mostly met with an underwhelming response. The film was originally supposed to be distributed by The Weinstein Company in November 2017, but the project was almost shelved, and sold off in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal.

The Current War director cut premiered recently in New York City at AMC Lincoln Square, according to Variety. Gomez-Rejon told the publication the film was saved because of his mentor Martin Scorsese. "He agreed to be (a producer) just as a safety net. God forbid that the worst would happen, he’d be there as a safety net, and if the final cut wouldn’t go to me, then he would have the final say. And then the worst happened. Literally, the absolutely worst happened, and he was there to save the day, and he got the final cut. And anyone who wasn’t Marty might have gone and re-cut the movie (but) what he did was hand the movie to me, and let me make the movie I intended to make," Gomez-Rejon said.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 15:20:08 IST