Busan International Film Festival 2018 to open with Lee Na-young's North Korean drama, Beautiful Days

Sep,04 2018 17:39:55 IST

Seoul: North Korean filmmaker Jero Yuns Beautiful Days has been announced as the opening title of the 23rd Busan International Film Festival.

A still from Beautiful days. Twitter

Starring Lee Na-young, Beautiful Days depicts the story of a woman who abandons her husband and child to escape North Korea for a better life abroad. Martial arts drama, Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy, by Hong Kong's Yuen Woo-ping will close the festival, reports variety.com.

The festival will start from 4 October to 13 October.

"Beautiful Days sees the dissolution and restoration of a family, and also that its subject is very timely," said festival director Jay Jeon.

For its twenty third edition, the Busan film festival has selected 323 films from 79 countries. That includes 115 world premieres and 25 international premieres.

With a Midnight Passion screening of the rebooted Halloween, producer Jason Blum is expected to attend the festival.

A new program named Busan Classic has been newly launched. The section is dedicated to films that are historically important.

South Korean filmmaker Kim Hong-joon (Im Kwon taek's Moonlight) will head the jury of the festival's signature competition section New Currents.

Further details will be announced on Tuesday afternoon at a second press conference in here.

