Bryan Adams says Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman not part of opening act for upcoming India concerts

Grammy winning musician Bryan Adams will be performing in India for the fifth time in October. It was previously reported that Priyanka Chopra and singer-composer AR Rahman will be opening for Adams' concert in Mumbai and Delhi. In a now deleted post on Rolling Stone India's Instagram, the singer clarified that this news was false.

Adams and Chopra had collaborated in 2017 for a photoshoot for Hear The World Foundation. The singer had also shot Chopra for her first campaign with the fashion brand Guess in 2013.

Adams will be performing in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi on 9, 11, 12, 13 and 14 October respectively. The Canadian singer-songwriter, known for songs like 'Summer of 69', 'Please Forgive Me' and '(Everything I Do) I Do for You' is on tour to promote his sixth compilation album Ultimate, which includes tracks like 'Please Stay' and 'Ultimate Love.' The album released in November 2017.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2018 13:31 PM