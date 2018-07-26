AR Rahman on composing for Kizie Aur Manny: Looking forward to working on this beautiful story

Sony Music has acquired the music rights for Fox Star Studios' Kizie Aur Manny — which is an official Hindi remake of 2014 Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars — and has AR Rahman in charge of composing the music.

The Grammy and Oscar award-winner said in a statement, "I'm looking forward to working with the talented team at Fox Star Studios and Mukesh Chabbra on Kizie Aur Manny, which is a beautiful story. I have had the pleasure of working with Sony Music on many projects in the past and they have all been great experiences and I'm sure the team will do a great job in presenting the music to fans and music lovers worldwide."

Ace Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chabbra will be debuting in the capacity of a director with Kizie Aur Manny that features Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles.

The film is an official adaptation of John Green’s bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars. The author also expressed his keen desire to watch the official Hindi remake of his story via Twitter:

I want to see this movie more than I have ever wanted to see any movie. https://t.co/6eblDkoFZf — John Green (@johngreen) July 9, 2018

Sanujeet Bhujabal, Marketing Director-Sony Music India articulated “Kizie Aur Manny is a captivating love story that will enthral audiences in India. Music plays an integral part of the film and AR Rahman promises nothing less than a musical spectacle.”

Shikha Kapur, Chief Marketing Officer – Fox Star Studios, added, “Kizie aur Manny is an extraordinary story about love, life and hope, and there could be no one better than the genius of AR Rahman to manifest this journey through music.”

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 19:30 PM