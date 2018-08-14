Bryan Adams to perform in four Indian cities in October as part of 'The Ultimate Tour'

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is returning to India for a fifth time for a series of concerts in October. The concerts will take place in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi on 11, 12, 13 and 14 October respectively.

The Canadian musician, known for his signature brand of feel-good rock and roll and big ballads like "(Everything I do) I do it for you", "Summer of '69" and "Please forgive me", is on tour to promote his new compilation album, Ultimate, which comprises two new songs "Please Stay" and "Ultimate Love." Featuring a total of 21 tracks, the album was released via USM/Polydor Records in November last year.

Ultimate hopes to condense his extensive back catalogue — 13 studio albums, five live albums, five compilation albums and over 75 singles — into a 21-track offering guaranteed to capture the true essence of the hitmaker's much celebrated career.

The pre-sale booking window for the shows closes on 15th August.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 20:34 PM