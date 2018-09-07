Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman reportedly part of opening act for Bryan Adams' upcoming India concerts

It had been reported earlier that Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Bryan Adams was gearing up to return to India for a fifth time for a series of concerts in October. Now, Hindustan Times reports that Priyanka Chopra and music composer-singer AR Rahman will be performing for the singer's opening act.

A source told the publication that while the promoters were not too keen on any opening act, to guarantee focus solely on Bryan Adams' performance, his former association with Priyanka and adoration for Rahman encouraged them to rope in the artistes. Moreover, a special act is being considered where all three will pay homage to victims of the recent Kerala floods.

The concerts will take place in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi on 9, 11, 12, 13 and 14 October respectively, although, Priyanka and Rahman will be only performing in Mumbai and Delhi, apart from one other city in the tour line-up, the source added.

The Canadian musician, known for his signature brand of feel-good rock and roll and big ballads like "(Everything I do) I do it for you", "Summer of '69" and "Please forgive me", is on tour to promote his new compilation album, Ultimate, which comprises two new songs "Please Stay" and "Ultimate Love." Featuring a total of 21 tracks, the album was released via USM/Polydor Records in November last year.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2018 14:16 PM