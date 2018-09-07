You are here:

Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman reportedly part of opening act for Bryan Adams' upcoming India concerts

FP Staff

Sep,07 2018 14:16:44 IST

It had been reported earlier that Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Bryan Adams was gearing up to return to India for a fifth time for a series of concerts in October. Now, Hindustan Times reports that Priyanka Chopra and music composer-singer AR Rahman will be performing for the singer's opening act.

Priyanka Chopra and Bryan Adams (left), AR Rahman. Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Bryan Adams (left), AR Rahman. Instagram, Facebook

A source told the publication that while the promoters were not too keen on any opening act, to guarantee focus solely on Bryan Adams' performance, his former association with Priyanka and adoration for Rahman encouraged them to rope in the artistes. Moreover, a special act is being considered where all three will pay homage to victims of the recent Kerala floods.

The concerts will take place in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi on 9, 11, 12, 13 and 14 October respectively, although, Priyanka and Rahman will be only performing in Mumbai and Delhi, apart from one other city in the tour line-up, the source added.

The Canadian musician, known for his signature brand of feel-good rock and roll and big ballads like "(Everything I do) I do it for you", "Summer of '69" and "Please forgive me", is on tour to promote his new compilation album, Ultimate, which comprises two new songs "Please Stay" and "Ultimate Love." Featuring a total of 21 tracks, the album was released via USM/Polydor Records in November last year.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2018 14:16 PM

tags: AR Rahman , Bollywood , Bryan Adams , BuzzPatrol , Concert , India , Priyanka Chopra , Tune In , TuneIn

also see

AR Rahman, Tabrez Noorani reunite after Slumdog Millionaire for Love Sonia song 'I Am More'

AR Rahman, Tabrez Noorani reunite after Slumdog Millionaire for Love Sonia song 'I Am More'

AR Rahman pledges donation of Rs 1 cr to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund

AR Rahman pledges donation of Rs 1 cr to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund

Nick Jonas's father's company in debt amounting to $1 million, reportedly files for bankruptcy

Nick Jonas's father's company in debt amounting to $1 million, reportedly files for bankruptcy