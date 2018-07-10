You are here:

Brie Larson confirms wrapping up shooting for MCU's first female superhero film Captain Marvel

Los Angeles: Brie Larson has confirmed that she has wrapped up the shooting of Captain Marvel.

Larson's post came barely two days after Captain Marvel co-director Ryan Fleck confirmed that the shooting of the film is complete.

The 28-year-old actor, who will be seen portraying the title role in the highly anticipated film, took to Instagram to mark the end of the filming.

She shared the picture of the clapper, which marks the end of principal photography on the Marvel film. The board appears to have been autographed by various members of cast and crew.

Below the clapper, one can see the calendar with July 6 marked 'LAST DAY' and July 7 as 'HOME'.

Set to release on 8 March, 2019, the film is the first Marvel Studios project to be fronted by a female superhero.

Larson plays the character of Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, a United States Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident, which imbues her with the powers of superhuman strength, energy projection, and flight.

The film also features Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto and Jude Law, among others.

