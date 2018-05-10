You are here:

Annette Bening joins cast of Captain Marvel alongside Brie Larson, Jude Law; will play role of scientist in the film

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool and 20th Century Women star Annette Bening is set to join the cast of Captain Marvel, sources have revealed to Variety.

This marks the four time Oscar nominee’s first role in a superhero movie and she is most likely to play the part of Captain Marvel’s mother, Marie Danvers.

With the dynamic Brie Larson in the lead, and now with Bening’s casting, the fans are ecstatic for the first female led feature film by Marvel Studios.

Other notable stars in the cast include Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Lee Pace and Gemma Chan.

Samuel L. Jackson will also grace the movie as Nick Fury.

After the blockbuster hit Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel will be the twenty first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Anna Boden (Mississippi Grind) and Ryan Fleck (Half Nelson), the movie’s production is currently in full swing.

Inside Out writer Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman drafted the original screenplay, which has been revised by Geneva Robertson-Dworet. The film revolves around Air Force pilot Carol Danvers who gains superpowers after an accidental DNA fusion with aliens, following which she finds herself in an intergalactic adventure. The film is said to be set in the 90’s.

Other than Captain Marvel, Avengers 4, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming are scheduled for a 2019 release.

Captain Marvel is set for an 8 March, 2019 release.

