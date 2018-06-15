You are here:

Brie Larson on training for nine months to play Captain Marvel: Realised I'm way stronger than I knew

Press Trust of India

Jun,15 2018 12:19:08 IST

Los Angeles: Actor Brie Larson says playing Captain Marvel made her aware about her own strength. Captain Marvel, which is set to release on 8 March, 2019, is a first Marvel Studios project to be fronted by a female superhero.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. Twitter/@CaptainMarvel

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. Twitter/@CaptainMarvel

"I will say that I learned that I'm much stronger than I realise in playing her," she told Variety on the carpet of the Crystal + Lucy Awards.

The 28-year-old actor said playing the iconic superhero was was a surreal moment of her career. "A lot of my life recently has felt like it's happening to somebody else. I think part of it is a defense mechanism. It feels better to kind of continue to have my own understanding of myself, rather than one that was put on me by the outside world," she said.

Larson revealed she trained extensively for nine months in order to build her physical strength prior to the filming. "My highest right now is 215 lbs in deadlifts 400 lb hip thrusts. Being able to lift weight like that really changed my perspective and understanding of myself. Going through a movie that requires so much and takes this long, I'm realising I'm way stronger than I knew," she said.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 12:19 PM

tags: #Brie Larson #Captain Marvel #Captain Marvel female superhero #female superhero #Marvel Cinematic Universe #Marvel Studios #QnA

also see

Captain Marvel hires first female composer for a major comic book movie; Pinar Toprak to score MCU's 21st film

Captain Marvel hires first female composer for a major comic book movie; Pinar Toprak to score MCU's 21st film

Marvel Studios commemorate ten years of the MCU with new line of posters called More Than A Hero

Marvel Studios commemorate ten years of the MCU with new line of posters called More Than A Hero

Avengers 4 CineEurope footage description leaked; Captain Marvel confirmed as new face and leader of MCU

Avengers 4 CineEurope footage description leaked; Captain Marvel confirmed as new face and leader of MCU