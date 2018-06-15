Brie Larson on training for nine months to play Captain Marvel: Realised I'm way stronger than I knew

Los Angeles: Actor Brie Larson says playing Captain Marvel made her aware about her own strength. Captain Marvel, which is set to release on 8 March, 2019, is a first Marvel Studios project to be fronted by a female superhero.

"I will say that I learned that I'm much stronger than I realise in playing her," she told Variety on the carpet of the Crystal + Lucy Awards.

The 28-year-old actor said playing the iconic superhero was was a surreal moment of her career. "A lot of my life recently has felt like it's happening to somebody else. I think part of it is a defense mechanism. It feels better to kind of continue to have my own understanding of myself, rather than one that was put on me by the outside world," she said.

Larson revealed she trained extensively for nine months in order to build her physical strength prior to the filming. "My highest right now is 215 lbs in deadlifts 400 lb hip thrusts. Being able to lift weight like that really changed my perspective and understanding of myself. Going through a movie that requires so much and takes this long, I'm realising I'm way stronger than I knew," she said.

