Captain Marvel hires first female composer for a major comic book movie; Pinar Toprak to score MCU's 21st film

The upcoming Captain Marvel will be scored by Turkish-American composer Pinar Toprak, making her the first woman to lend her musical talents on a major comic-book movie.

In what is clearly a major breakthrough, Toprak made the announcement of her involvement with the 21st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on her official Instagram page, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity.

"It's an incredible honour to be a part of the Marvel Universe. I have so many people to thank for helping me on this journey but first and foremost, my incredible agents Laura Engel and Richard Kraft for believing in me from day one," she said.

The film, which stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, is Marvel Studios' first female-fronted film. Toprak will be the first woman to score a Marvel Studios film, Variety reports. She has provided the score for SyFy’s Krypton and the popular video game Fortnite. She also penned additional music for the DC film Justice League.

Captain Marvel is set to hit theatres on 8 March, 2019.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 11:33 AM