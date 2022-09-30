Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have made it official. The couple formalised their union two and half years ago, and are now celebrating their union with friends and family. The wedding festivities have kicked off and the the images are out now.

They look adorably in love. And the first images are a testimony as they look love struck. Richa Chadha looks stunning in a custom made outfit by Rahul Mishra and Ali Fazal in a angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

The actress shared two gorgeous pictures as the about-to-be-married couple posed in their traditional attires. The wedding is all set to happen on October 4.

View this post on Instagram

The two met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and subsequently, love blossomed between them. Almost four years after being together, Ali proposed to Richa in Maldives back in 2019 and she said yes. A source, back in 2020, told Times of India, “The two first met on the set of Fukrey in 2012 and have been friends ever since. They started dating in 2015, made their relationship public in 2017 and now, they are all set to take the big leap.”

The wedding was all set to happen in April 2020 but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram chat session, a fan asked about the new wedding date two years ago, to which Richa replied, “Haha! You have time to make a play for him. 2020 isn’t gonna let us marry.”

One of the places where Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place is an exclusive and one of India’s oldest clubs. Established in 1913, the club is one of the country’s oldest and most exclusive venues in the National Capital, the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

The celebrations are set to take place in two different venues across Delhi. Richa, who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi, has a special connection to the city having grown up there. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things.

