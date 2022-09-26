Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding is now only days away as the actors are soon set to jet off to Delhi to begin their celebrations. The buzz is that amongst those invited to the Mumbai reception are Ali Fazal’s co-actors and friends from Hollywood too.

Ali’s co-actor from Victoria and Abdul legendary Dame Judi Dench has been invited and so has Gerard Butler who Ali Co-stars with in his upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar. Amongst others, Ali has also invited important production people from Hollywood and even the cast of spy thriller series Tehran are on the guest list too.

The wedding celebrations are expected to start within days from now in Delhi and will finally conclude on 4th October in Mumbai.

The about-to-be-married couple that doesn’t like anything conventional and are always the ones to do something different. The actors wedding prep is currently in full swing and from whatever one can see they have some quirky elements lined up for their wedding celebrations including their invites.

The actors have decided to not go with the “no phone policy” at their wedding functions. The reason for that is that they want the mood of the functions to be fun and want their guests to be at maximum ease. Their invite also stated that “Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real time”. The actors strongly feel that people can be at more ease when they don’t have restrictions on them. They want people to have their phones and still have a good time.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.