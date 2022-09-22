The lovely couple who are soon to be wedded, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are known for their love for nature and the environment. The duo have been vocal on various platforms and occasions talking about conservation of the environment.

The couple have jointly decided to put in efforts with the help of their teams who are planning their wedding to have an attempt to make their wedding more environmentally conscious and eco friendly.

The couple have roped a wedding planning company who are using various means including décor using natural elements recycled or repurposed wood and eco friendly décor items. Richa and Ali are also focusing on reducing food wastage at all of their wedding functions by curating food experiences that are more sustainable and have experts who are known for such experiences. The teams across have been briefed to minimise plastic waste and use recyclable plastic during the functions as much as possible.

Not the ones to make conventional choice, actor duo Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s unique personalities are also woven into the kind of wedding they wish to have. Even the elements surrounding their wedding has been unique to who they are. It’s a known fact the two actors are quirky and have a unique aesthetic sense of their own.

Now a look at their wedding invite can only make us imagine how fun this could are. The actor duo got a friend to design their wedding save the date who custom sketched their faces into kitschy pop art design. The invite has a retro 90s feel made in a shape of a matchbox that reads – “Couple Matches” with a quirky sketch of Richa and Ali in a traditional garbs both riding a bicycle.

