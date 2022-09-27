Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal opt for a 176-year old mill-turned-luxe for Mumbai reception
The duo will throw a wedding bash / reception at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, which is contemporary furniture store inside a 176 year old mill and now also an event space.
It’s only days from now that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be a married duo. The actors are all set to leave for Delhi this week where their wedding celebrations are expected to kick off. Keeping up with their personalities and desire to do something different, the couple have ditched the conventional banquet style of a reception like experience.
The duo will throw a wedding bash / reception at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, which is contemporary furniture store inside a 176 year old mill and now also an event space. The space has hosted a variety of weddings, parties, fashion shows, festivals etc. And now Richa and Ali’s wedding planners have taken on the mantle to turn this beautifully kitschy choice of space of theirs into a fun wedding party venue. The space is expected to be turned into a pretty lavish experiential space as per the couples briefs with decor to have elements expected to be suited to their off screen personality.
Not the ones to make conventional choice, actor duo Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s unique personalities are also woven into the kind of wedding they wish to have. Even the elements surrounding their wedding has been unique to who they are. It’s a known fact the two actors are quirky and have a unique aesthetic sense of their own.
Now a look at their wedding invite can only make us imagine how fun this could are. The actor duo got a friend to design their wedding save the date who custom sketched their faces into kitschy pop art design. The invite has a retro 90s feel made in a shape of a matchbox that reads – “Couple Matches” with a quirky sketch of Richa and Ali in a traditional garbs both riding a bicycle.
