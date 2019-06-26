Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul hint at possible reunion with cryptic posts on Twitter

It was previously reported a Breaking Bad sequel to the popular series was being planned and set to air on Netflix and AMC. It looks like fans may be getting some sort of official confirmation very soon.

The iconic series' two leads, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, are both teasing their involvement in a possible Breaking Bad project. Taking to Twitter, both Bryan and Aaron shared sepia-toned identical image of two mules standing next to one another in a desert landscape. While it remained unclear on what the post is about, Breaking Bad fans couldn't stop speculating about a possible reunion. The actors shared the cryptic post with an intriguing one-word caption, "Soon".

Check out the Twitter posts here:

Peter Gould, who served as a writer and producer on Breaking Bad series, also shared his reaction to the post:

Looking forward to this. https://t.co/tiep2BTeI8 — Peter Gould (@petergould) June 25, 2019

The Emmy-winning series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, starred Cranston as chemistry-teacher-cum-meth-kingpin Walter White and Paul as his former student and partner-in-crime, Jesse Pinkman. The film, written and directed by creator Vince Gilligan and produced by Sony TV, will focus on Jesse, presumably after his escape from Neo-Nazi captivity in the series finale in which Walt died.

Although not much is known about the project, it's likely Gilligan will take on the director's mantle for the sequel.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 11:46:56 IST