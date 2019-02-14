You are here:

Breaking Bad sequel film featuring Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman to air on Netflix, AMC

FP Staff

Feb 14, 2019 14:22:52 IST

Breaking Bad film starring Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman is a sequel to the popular series and will air on Netflix and AMC. According to Deadline, Netflix will have first rights to the movie before it goes over to AMC, which is currently the home for Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul.

Bryan Cranston as Walter White and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman in a Breaking Bad promo poster. AMC

Bryan Cranston as Walter White and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman in a Breaking Bad promo poster. AMC

The Emmy-winning series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, starred Bryan Cranston as chemistry-teacher-cum-meth-kingpin Walter White and Paul as his former student and current partner in crime, Pinkman. For his part on the series, Paul earned three supporting actor Emmys.

The film, written and directed by creator Vince Gilligan and produced by Sony TV, will focus on Jesse, presumably after his escape from Neo-Nazi captivity in the series finale in which Walt died.

The pioneering show will be reportedly be written by the creator of the original, Vince Gilligan. Although there is no confirmation by the makers, it's likely that Gilligan will also take on the director's mantle for the sequel.

Speaking on the developments around the film, Cranston had said on The Dan Patrick Show that he would definitely make an appearance in the project if Gilligan asked him to. His involvement in the film is, therefore, unclear.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 14:22:52 IST

tags: Aaron Paul , AMC , Breaking Bad , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hollywood , Netflix

also see

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston to produce, star in Showtime's legal drama Your Honor

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston to produce, star in Showtime's legal drama Your Honor

Spike Lee to team up with Chadwick Boseman for Netflix's upcoming drama, Da 5 Bloods

Spike Lee to team up with Chadwick Boseman for Netflix's upcoming drama, Da 5 Bloods

Disney will continue to make R-rated Marvel films like Deadpool after complete acquisition of 21st Century Fox

Disney will continue to make R-rated Marvel films like Deadpool after complete acquisition of 21st Century Fox