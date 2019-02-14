Breaking Bad sequel film featuring Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman to air on Netflix, AMC

Breaking Bad film starring Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman is a sequel to the popular series and will air on Netflix and AMC. According to Deadline, Netflix will have first rights to the movie before it goes over to AMC, which is currently the home for Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul.

The Emmy-winning series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, starred Bryan Cranston as chemistry-teacher-cum-meth-kingpin Walter White and Paul as his former student and current partner in crime, Pinkman. For his part on the series, Paul earned three supporting actor Emmys.

The film, written and directed by creator Vince Gilligan and produced by Sony TV, will focus on Jesse, presumably after his escape from Neo-Nazi captivity in the series finale in which Walt died.

The pioneering show will be reportedly be written by the creator of the original, Vince Gilligan. Although there is no confirmation by the makers, it's likely that Gilligan will also take on the director's mantle for the sequel.

Speaking on the developments around the film, Cranston had said on The Dan Patrick Show that he would definitely make an appearance in the project if Gilligan asked him to. His involvement in the film is, therefore, unclear.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 14:22:52 IST