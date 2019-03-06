Brahmastra logo: Amitabh Bachchan introduces the mysterious weapon connected to Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva

The official logo of Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy adventure film Brahmastra was released on 6 March. The 40-second-clip features voiceovers by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Kapoor can be heard asking whether there was a supernatural astra or weapon that had been scattered into pieces but formed a circle when fixed together. Bachchan explains that there is an ancient weapon of all weapons, which carries in it the power of the entire universe called Brahmastra as the logo unfolds.

Kapoor will play Shiv, who can see the ancient astra because of a past connection to it while Bhatt will be seen as Isha. She had previously said Brahmastra will "take cinema to another level."

Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Prior to this the logo was also unveiled at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday night on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

While Kapoor has previously worked with Mukerji in films such as Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bhatt and Mukerji are working together for the first time. Brahmastra also marks Bhatt and Kapoor's first collaboration.

Brahmastra will hit the theatres in India on Christmas 2019.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 12:05:04 IST