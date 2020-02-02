Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's long-standing fantasy drama to now release on 4 December, confirms Amitabh Bachchan

Dharma Productions' long-awaited Brahmastra has received a new release date. After constant re-scheduling of premiere dates, Ayan Mukerji's directorial will now release on 4 December, confirms Amitabh Bachchan. Previously, the film was pushed to summer 2020, because, Mukerji in a statement explained that in order to deliver his vision, his VFX team would need more time, leading to a delay in the film's release.

Touted as a fantasy adventure franchise, Brahmastra stars Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Check out the announcement here

The movie will see Ranbir playing Shiva, a character with special powers, and Alia will essay a character named Isha. Alia had previously said Brahmastra will "take cinema to another level."

About the constant delay on the film, Bhatt had earlier told reporters, "That's because it's a really different kind of a film. So good things take time."

On 4 March, the makers and the cast of the film gave its fans a glimpse of the film’s logo in the sky at the concluding day of Kumbh Mela. This is the first time ever where the makers of a film have involved drones and announced the logo on such a huge scale on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri.

The team of the film shared a number of pictures from the event and also revealed the names of Ranbir and Alia’s characters. They also performed a puja on the banks of the Ganges at Prayagraj.

Brahmastra has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places.

While Ranbir has previously worked with Ayan Mukerji in films such as Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Alia and Ayan are working together for the first time. Brahmastra also marks Alia and Ranbir's first collaboration.

The Dharma Productions backed magnum opus will hit cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2020 11:38:52 IST