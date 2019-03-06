Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji shares sneak peak into the world of his upcoming fantasy film, starring Ranbir, Alia

It was a spectacular sight at the ongoing Ardh Kumbh Mela on Monday in Prayagraj, thanks to the Brahmastra team. Director Ayan Mukerji, along with castmembers Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, attended the Kumbh Mela to launch their upcoming movie’s logo. In a never-seen-before marketing stunt for a Bollywood movie, the trio watched 150 drones in the sky form the Indian flag and then, the film’s title and logo.

The young director also made his debut on Instagram with his first post related to the film. With his social media’s handle name, ‘Boy dreaming’ he shared an animated sketch of the characters from his movie.

In a recent post, Mukherjee revealed how he was introduced to VFX technology and his dream to create the upcoming fantasy film. The director also shared the initial concept art made for the film.

Producer Karan Johar announced that the film would be released in time for Christmas 2019. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The upcoming project of Ayan Mukerji is expected to be the first installment in a planned trilogy.

