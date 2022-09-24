National Cinema Day has turned out to be a game-changing day for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva. With the lowest ticket prices of Rs 75 on 23rd September, huge number of audience thronged to cinema halls to catch this adventure-action-fantasy film, which resulted into big numbers at the box office. The early estimates suggest that it has earned around Rs 10.25 crore yesterday, which makes this venture the highest third-Friday grosser of all-time beating the biggest Bollywood blockbusters like Baahubali 2 (Hindi), KGF 2 (Hindi), Dangal and The Kashmir Files.

Top 10 all-time highest third-Friday grossers

Brahmastra – Rs.10.25 Cr (estimates)

Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion – Rs. 10.05 cr

Bajirao Mastani – Rs. 7.5 cr

PK – Rs. 6.85 cr

Dangal – Rs. 6.66 cr

Kabir Singh – Rs. 5.40 cr

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – Rs. 5.38 cr

The Kashmir Files – Rs. 4.50 cr

Sanju – Rs. 4.42 cr

Uri – The Surgical Strike – Rs. 4.40 cr

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs. 4.11 cr

The collections of Brahmastra currently stands around Rs 228 crore while the Hindi version has contributed around Rs 206 crore. Since the film is expected to show an upward trend in the weekend, it would be interesting to see whether the Ayan Mukerji directorial will surpass the business of The Kashmir Files (Rs 252.90) to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in prominent roles with a special cameo from Shah Rukh Khan. The music of the film is composed by Pritam and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The second part of the film is titled Brahmastra: Part 2 Shiva and is expected to hit the screens in 2025.

